Warriors Deal Jonathan Kuminga To Chicago Bulls In 3-Team NBA Mock Trade
Things have become problematic between the Golden State Warriors and Jonathan Kuminga. It would be a shock if they haven't traded him by the time the NBA season tips off in October. The longer this drags out, the more leverage Golden State loses. It makes sense for them to move him as soon as possible and get the most they can for him.
Kuminga doesn't want to stay with the Warriors because he wants to go somewhere where he'll have the ball in his hands more. He's tired of being a third option, and that's not going to change in Golden State with Steph Curry and Jimmy Butler there. The goal for him is to get somewhere where he can be the man.
Chicago would be a great fit for him to land and try to develop into the superstar that he believes he is. The Bulls could use a young star who can help get them over the hump of being a play-in team each season, too.
A deal that lands Kuminga in Chicago would likely take a third team to get the deal done. The Indiana Pacers could be interested in moving forward Obi Toppin in favor of a true center after losing Myles Turner this offseason. They could help solidify this deal.
Warriors - Bulls - Pacers NBA Mock Trade
Warriors Receive
F - Obi Toppin
1st Round Pick
Pacers Receive
C - Nikola Vucevic
Second Round Pick
Bulls Receive
F - Jonathan Kuminga
G - Moses Moody
F - Jarace Walker
Why The Trade Makes Sense For The Warriors
The Warriors get to move on from the Kuminga saga and avoid any locker room discourse. They would be getting back another solid forward to fill the void left by Kuminga. While Toppin may not be as good, he is a better fit as a role player than Kuminga is. Picking up a first-round pick would lock this deal up on their end.
Why The Trade Makes Sense For The Pacers
The Pacers get a new center with Turner now with the Milwaukee Bucks. Vucevic is older but helps them more to win now than Toppin does. Even with Tyrese Haliburton injured and Turner gone, Indiana hasn't given any indication that they are treating this like a lost season.
Why The Trade Makes Sense For The Bulls
The Bulls lose an aging center and some draft capital for a potential budding superstar in Kuminga. Their ability to take on some extra salary cap is the only reason they are able to pull this off. Chicago has been searching for that young star for years and may have found him with this deal.
Fantasy Basketball Impact
Kuminga leaving Golden State and going to a team where he can be a significantly bigger part of the offense skyrockets both his upside and his fantasy value. It's unclear if he will develop into the star fantasy owners are hoping he will, but this will at least give him the opportunity to do so.