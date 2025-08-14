Fantasy Sports

Warriors Deal Jonathan Kuminga To Chicago Bulls In 3-Team NBA Mock Trade

Golden State Warriors trade rumors heat up as Jonathan Kuminga eyes a bigger role, with a potential three-team deal sending him to the Chicago Bulls and reshaping his NBA and fantasy basketball outlook.

Mark Morales-Smith

Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) stands on the court before a play against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second quarter during game four of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Chase Center.
Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) stands on the court before a play against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second quarter during game four of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Chase Center. / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
Things have become problematic between the Golden State Warriors and Jonathan Kuminga. It would be a shock if they haven't traded him by the time the NBA season tips off in October. The longer this drags out, the more leverage Golden State loses. It makes sense for them to move him as soon as possible and get the most they can for him. 

Kuminga doesn't want to stay with the Warriors because he wants to go somewhere where he'll have the ball in his hands more. He's tired of being a third option, and that's not going to change in Golden State with Steph Curry and Jimmy Butler there. The goal for him is to get somewhere where he can be the man.

Chicago would be a great fit for him to land and try to develop into the superstar that he believes he is. The Bulls could use a young star who can help get them over the hump of being a play-in team each season, too. 

A deal that lands Kuminga in Chicago would likely take a third team to get the deal done. The Indiana Pacers could be interested in moving forward Obi Toppin in favor of a true center after losing Myles Turner this offseason. They could help solidify this deal. 

Warriors - Bulls - Pacers NBA Mock Trade

Warriors Receive

F - Obi Toppin 

1st Round Pick

Pacers Receive 

C - Nikola Vucevic

Second Round Pick

Bulls Receive

F - Jonathan Kuminga

G - Moses Moody

F - Jarace Walker

Why The Trade Makes Sense For The Warriors

The Warriors get to move on from the Kuminga saga and avoid any locker room discourse. They would be getting back another solid forward to fill the void left by Kuminga. While Toppin may not be as good, he is a better fit as a role player than Kuminga is. Picking up a first-round pick would lock this deal up on their end. 

Obi Toppi
Indiana Pacers forward Obi Toppin (1) reacts after a play against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the first half of game six of the 2025 NBA Finals between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Why The Trade Makes Sense For The Pacers

The Pacers get a new center with Turner now with the Milwaukee Bucks. Vucevic is older but helps them more to win now than Toppin does. Even with Tyrese Haliburton injured and Turner gone, Indiana hasn't given any indication that they are treating this like a lost season. 

Nikola Vucevi
Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) receives a pass against the Philadelphia 76ers in the first quarter at Wells Fargo Center. / Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Why The Trade Makes Sense For The Bulls

The Bulls lose an aging center and some draft capital for a potential budding superstar in Kuminga. Their ability to take on some extra salary cap is the only reason they are able to pull this off. Chicago has been searching for that young star for years and may have found him with this deal.

Fantasy Basketball Impact

Kuminga leaving Golden State and going to a team where he can be a significantly bigger part of the offense skyrockets both his upside and his fantasy value. It's unclear if he will develop into the star fantasy owners are hoping he will, but this will at least give him the opportunity to do so.  

