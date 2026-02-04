Wizards Land Anthony Davis in Blockbuster Trade With Mavericks

The Washington Wizards and Dallas Mavericks pulled off a blockbuster eight-player trade, sending Anthony Davis to Washington, where he’ll join forces with Trae Young. While both teams are out of playoff contention this season, the move positions the Wizards as a potential contender in the coming years with a star duo leading the way. In this article, we break down the fantasy impact of every player involved and what it means for both teams moving forward.

Washington Wizards - Dallas Mavericks NBA Trade Details

Washington Wizards Acquire:

Anthony Davis

D'Angelo Russell

Jaden Hardy

Dante Exum

Dallas Mavericks Acquire:

Khris Middleton

Malaki Branham

Marvin Bagley III

A.J. Johnson

Fantasy Impact On The Washington Wizards

Jan 1, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) looks to move the ball past Philadelphia 76ers center Adem Bona (30) during the second half at the American Airlines Center. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Washington Wizards’ acquisition of Anthony Davis in the eight-player trade immediately reshapes their fantasy landscape. Davis is the clear fantasy centerpiece elite in points, rebounds, blocks, and steals when healthy, though his current finger injury means he may not return until early March, making him an IR stash for now.

D’Angelo Russell could provide points and assists, but with Trae Young commanding the ball, his usage may be limited, and further trades could affect his value.

Jaden Hardy has low immediate fantasy relevance but could see more minutes in a rebuilding rotation, making him a deep-league bench flier, while Dante Exum offers no fantasy value this season due to injury.

Overall, Davis dominates the upside for fantasy managers, with Russell and Hardy offering minor depth, and the trade positions the Wizards as a long-term contender while reshaping both on-court and fantasy dynamics

Fantasy Impact On The Dallas Mavericks

Jan 29, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Khris Middleton (22) takes a shot during the second half against the Milwaukee Bucks at Capital One Arena. | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

For the Dallas Mavericks, the Anthony Davis trade creates a mix of moderate and deep-league fantasy opportunities. Khris Middleton brings veteran scoring, threes, and assists, but his value depends on how many minutes he earns in a developing rotation, making him a flex or bench option in deeper leagues.

Marvin Bagley III offers points and rebounds if he sees consistent frontcourt minutes, though Dallas’ crowded rotation limits his certainty.

Malaki Branham is a young scorer with 3-point upside who could benefit from increased playing time, but he remains a lottery-ticket option for deep leagues. AJ Johnson has minimal fantasy impact and is unlikely to contribute in standard formats.

Overall, the Mavericks gain potential contributors, but none of the incoming players are immediate elite options, making them primarily relevant in deeper leagues or as injury replacements.

