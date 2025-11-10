New York Giants Depth Chart Debate: Tyrone Tracy vs Devin Singletary
Not every NFL backfield is sided with one single player. Many teams run multiple running back and it makes it difficult to to figure out which one is better than the other. The Falcons and Lions run a 1-2 combination that is very decipherable, but teams like the Titans and Giants are not so easy. We are through two games of the Tyrone Tracy-Devin Singletary experience and I will dissect which player is the one to own.
2025 Stats: Tyrone Tracy and Devin Singletary
The last two weeks have been with Tracy and Singletary as the sole two running backs with work on the Giants. Singletary had 56% of snaps in Week 9 and 33% in Week 10. Tracy had 44% in Week 9 and 67% in Week 10. The room clearly shifted from one week to the next.
In Week 9, Singletary had 8 Carries and another 8 in Week 10. Tracy had 5 Carries in Week 9 and then 14 in Week 10.
It is also important to note the effiency of each running back. In these two games, Singletary has 4.0 Yards per Carry to the Tracy's 4.7 Yards per Carry.
Brian Daboll is Fired
One could sit here and say that Tracy is back to relevance. However, the team fired their offensive minded head coach on Monday afternoon. Can this shift the outlook?
Mike Kafka is the interim head coach. He had been the offensive coordinator. The focus at hand will be to remain competitive down the stretch. That means that Kafka must continue playing the more efficient players. It appears that Tracy is that player.
The common thought was that Tracy was better than Singletary and would become the majority back. That did not happen in Week 9, but it did happen in Week 10. It would be correct to expect that Tracy will now remain as the majority back. However, it will be volatile. Tracy can have 50% of carries, or 80% at any given point.
Rest-of-Season Outlook
Tracy is likely going to see anywhere from 60-75% of team snaps on a weekly basis. The Giants are currently 11th in Rushing Yards per Game (123.0), but that may drop a bit closer to 115. Nonetheless, Tracy can easily have 40-50% of team rushing yards, after we factor in Jaxson Dart. This could slot him for 50-75 Rushing Yards per Game.
Singletary will see the other end of this. That would slot him at 20-40 Rushing Yards per Game.
Tracy will catch 2-4 balls per game. This is moderate regarding PPR-added value. Singletary will catch less than one ball per game.
Tyrone Tracy is a low-end RB2.
Devin Singletary is worth a stash, but understable.