NY Giants Fire Head Coach Brian Daboll As Team Continues Downward Spiral
The New York Giants, who are stuck in another downward spiral of a season, have relieved head coach Brian Daboll of his duties, according to the NFL Network.
Assistant head coach/offensive coordinator Mike Kafka has been named the interim head coach. No other changes to the coaching staff are known to have taken place.
Daboll was hired by the Giants in 2022 and led the team to its first postseason berth since 2016 and its first postseason win since 2011. For his efforts, he won the AP Coach of the Year.
But after getting the team to a 7-2 start in his first season, the Giants would only go on to win two more regular-season games, finishing with a 9-7-1 record.
The ensuing years were all downhill for Daboll, whose Giants have won just 11 games in the last three seasons while losing 33, including a franchise-worst 3-14 last season.
Tucked among those losses are the longest road listing streak (11) and the longest overall losing streak (10) in Giants history.
Daboll also oversaw a Giants team whose defense failed to hold a 10+ point lead in four games this season.
Daboll was supposed to address the media at 1:30 p.m. on Monday as part of his weekly media obligations. The team hasn’t said if Kafka will step into the slot.
More to come on this developing story.
