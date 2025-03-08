Fantasy Baseball: Baltimore Orioles Studs, Breakout, and Sleepers
The Baltimore Orioles have several players with league-winning upside. These five players are worth targeting in 2025 fantasy baseball leagues.
In this story:
2 of 6
Deep Sleeper: OF Heston Kjerstad, BAL
The loss of Anthony Santander to free agency should be a big win for the opportunity for Kjerstad in 2025. Over the past two seasons, Baltimore gave him 129 at-bats of experience, leading to some uninspiring stats (.248/11/6/17/1 with 12 walks and 43 strikeouts). His bat played much better over two years at AAA (.299 over 508 at-bats with 106 runs, 26 home runs, 90 RBIs, and four stolen bases).
If he can handle left-handed pitching at the major league level, a 20/80 season is well within reach. Kjerstad will compete for at-bats in the outfield and at DH.
Published |Modified