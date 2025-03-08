Fantasy Baseball: Baltimore Orioles Studs, Breakout, and Sleepers
The Baltimore Orioles have several players with league-winning upside. These five players are worth targeting in 2025 fantasy baseball leagues.
Value: Jordan Westburg, BAL
At first glance, Westburg looks mispriced this fantasy draft season, considering his short resume and expected slot in the batting order. His 2024 stats projected over 550 at-bats came to 75 runs, 24 home runs, 83 RBIs, and eight steals. Westburg checks the power box at second base with more underlying speed on his resume. Next step: 25 home runs with neutral stats in the four other categories. A move up in the batting order would be a big win for his counting stats.
