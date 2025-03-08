Fantasy Baseball: Baltimore Orioles Studs, Breakout, and Sleepers
The Baltimore Orioles have several players with league-winning upside. These five players are worth targeting in 2025 fantasy baseball leagues.
Breakout Stud: Gunnar Henderson, BAL
Last year, the Orioles ranked second in home runs (235). Baltimore moved in their left field wall in some areas in the offseason, but it won’t help Henderson too much due to him batting lefty. His success on the basepaths (31-for-38) over the past two seasons invites more chances in 2025.
In a way, Henderson has a chance to develop into the player in the realm of Mike Trout while trailing him in launch angle and his fly-ball swing path. Trending toward a batting title with the tools to be a 120/40/120/40 player. Ideally, I’d like Jackson Holliday to seize the Orioles’ leadoff job, giving Henderson a chance to bat third.
