2025 Fantasy Baseball: Blake Snell Profile, Preview, Predictions
The Dodgers added another elite arm over the winter. Snell was an absolute beast on the mound over the second half of 2024, and LA rewarded his efforts with a five-year contract for $182 million over the winter.
SP – Blake Snell, LAD (ADP – 48.0)
Snell returned to ace status in 2023, five years after his first impact season with Tampa (21-5 with a 1.89 ERA, 0.975 WHIP, and 217 strikeouts over 180.2 innings). He won his second Cy Young Award and ERA title (2.25) despite issuing the most walks (99) in the NL and posting an embarrassing walk rate (5.0).
The Giants signed his two-year deal last March for $62 million that included an opt-out clause. Snell struggled over his first six starts (32 runs, 46 baserunners, and four three home runs over 23.2 innings), with two stints on the injured list (thigh and groin issues). He returned to game action on July 9th, leading to an electric final 14 starts (5-0 with a 1.23 ERA, 0.784 WHIP, .123 BAA, and 114 strikeouts over 80.1 innings). Over this span, Snell had five double-digit strikeout games (15, 11, 11, 10, and 12). Left-handed batters hit .105 against him over 57 at-bats with two home runs, three RBIs, and 27 strikeouts.
His average fastball (96.1) was a seven-year high. He upped his curveball usage (25.7% - .111 BAA) at the expense of his slider (10.0% - .167 BAA). Snell had a better changeup (.236 BAA) than in 2023 (.186 BAA) while improving the dominance of his four-seamer (.200 BAA – .253 in 2023) due to much better command of the pitch (2024 – 21 walks and 42 strikeouts over 145 at-bats ~ 2023 – 64 walks and 65 strikeouts over 277 at-bats).
Fantasy Outlook: The Dodgers rewarded Snell with a new five-year deal for $182 million in November. For his career, he’s averaged 11.2 strikeouts per nine innings (most in baseball history, just ahead of Chris Sale – 11.1). Despite the appearance of greatness, his innings per start (5.2 in 2024, 5.7 in 2023, and 5.1 over his last 137 games) hurt his ceiling and potential value in wins and strikeouts. Los Angeles has a great, deep starting rotation while adding length to their bullpen in the offseason, suggesting very few outings with more than six innings pitched in 2025. His walk rate (3.8) invites WHIP risk and some quick hooks. Snell’s new team will score many runs and win well over 100 games, putting him on a path for 15 wins and 200+ strikeouts with 170.0 innings of work.
