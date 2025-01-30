2025 Fantasy Baseball: Bobby Witt Jr. Profile, Preview, Predictions
Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. is the one player high-stakes fantasy baseball drafters are considering over superstar Shohei Ohtani. While Ohtani has the bigger name, Witt was an absolute beast in 2024 and has the potential to be the best player in the big leagues this upcoming season.
Bobby Witt Jr., KC (ADP – 1.5)
In his third season with the Royals, Witt led the American League in hits (211) and batting average (.332) while setting career highs in runs (125), doubles (45), home runs (32), and RBIs (109). His contact batting average (.398) was well above last season (.340) while aligning with 2021 in the minors (.393). He had 88 extra bases hit, but his average hit rate (1.773) was a tick below 2023. Witt reached elite status with his RBI rate (22) despite only having 360 RBI chances.
His bat was impressive against right-handed pitching (.336/99/28/91/25 over 503 at-bats ~ 0.612 SLG), but Witt only had four home runs and 18 RBIs vs. lefties (eight in 2023). After a dominating July (.489/26/7/22/2 over 90 at-bats), he had his best output in home runs in August (.310/25/10/20/3 over 113 at-bats).
Witt moved to the league average with his walk rate (8.0) while posting a career-low in his strikeout rate (15.0). Witt finished with growth in his exit velocity (92.7 mph – 16th) and hard-hit rate (48.3 – 30th). He hit a few more fly-balls (44.4%) with a minimal gain in his HR/FB rate (13.4).
Fantasy Outlook: The arrival of Witt is here, and there are multiple areas where he can improve his production. His sprint speed (30.5) has been the best in the majors in back-to-back seasons, suggesting 50+ stolen bases if he wants to run more. Once Witt solves lefties in the power department, he should hit 40+ home runs. His one concern is his RBI chances (never higher than 370), giving him a weaker RBI opportunity than the best-run producers in baseball. His growth in RBIs requires a better leadoff hitter or a drop to third in the batting order. He also had a much higher HR/FB rate (19.3) in the minors in 2021. His qualification (SS), a 40/40 season on the horizon, and an edge in runs, RBIs, and batting average point to a player with the tools to outperform Shohei Ohtani in 2025.
