2025 Fantasy Baseball: Bryce Harper Profile, Preview, Predictions
Philadelphia Phillies superstar Bryce Harper has been one of the top first basemen being drafted in 2025 fantasy baseball leagues. Find out if he's worth the high ADP investment or if you should fade him for the upcoming season.
1B Bryce Harper, PHI (ADP – 21.1)
Thirteen seasons into Harper's career, he never clicked on five category cylinders or been the best player in the league. He continues to have a favorable approach (strikeout rate – 21.9 and walk rate – 12.0), and his average hit rate (1.841) last season suggested a higher outcome in home runs. His contact batting average (.381) has had a high floor over the past four seasons.
Last year, Harper was elite before the All-Star break (.301/56/21/61/4 over 302 at-bats), but he wasn’t the same player after suffering a hamstring injury in late June. After missing 10 days, his bat was mediocre at best over his final 248 at-bats (29 runs, nine home runs, 26 RBIs, and three steals). He played well vs. left-handing pitching (.301/28/9/31 over 196 at-bats).
His swing path was more fly-ball favoring (39.6% - 30.5 in 2023 and 34.5 in 2022) last season, but Harper finished below his career average (20.6) in HR/FB rate (18.3). His exit velocity (91.1 mph) has regressed for three consecutive years while maintaining a high floor in hard-hit rate (48.2). Surprisingly, he’s had fewer than 400 RBI chances in nine of his 13 seasons in the majors, five of which were due to injuries, and in 2020, major league teams only played 60 games.
Fantasy Outlook: Harper gets on base enough where 100+ runs should be attainable and has the foundation skill set to pop in home runs. Last year, his FPGscore (3.67) ranked his 25th for hitters. It’s hard to believe Harper will have the best season of his career at age 32, but I can’t dismiss his overall skill set. Start the bidding at .280/85/35/95/10 and hope he beats those targets in all five categories.
