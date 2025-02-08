2025 Fantasy Baseball: Cole Ragans Profile, Preview, Predictions
Cole Ragans' left arm is on the rise. He didn't reach elite ace status in 2024. With more innings and experience under his belt, Ragans should be even better this season.
SP – Cole Ragans, KC (ADP – 49.1)
In 2022 with Texas, Ragans’ average fastball (92.1) was below the league average. He brought much more velocity to the table the following season (96.6 mph). After struggling in the Rangers bullpen over 17 games (5.92 ERA, 14 walks, and 24 strikeouts over 24.1 innings) in 2023, the Royals acquired Ragans in a deal for OF Roni Cabrera (17-year prospect out of the Dominican Republic).
Kansas City stretched him out at AAA in July (4.18 ERA, 12 walks, and 25 strikeouts over 23.2 innings), but he continued to battle his command. Ragans was a new man when arriving back in the majors. He found the strike zone with Kansas City, leading to off-the-chart success over seven starts (4-1 with a 1.48 ERA, 0.938 WHIP, .203 BAA, and 60 strikeouts over 42.2 innings). Walks (16 over 24.0 innings) crept back into the equation over his last four games (4.88 ERA and 1.292 WHIP), but he remained challenging to hit (.174 BAA).
Last season, Ragans allowed three runs or fewer in 15 of his first 17 starts, leading to a 3.03 ERA, 1.153 WHIP, and 120 strikeouts over 98.0 innings. He gave up 14 runs, 18 baserunners, and one home run over eight innings on his two down days. His arm regressed over 11 games (4.12 ERA, 1.184 WHIP, and eight home runs over 63.1 innings with 77 strikeouts). Ragans pitched well in September (1.08 ERA over 25.0 innings with 26 strikeouts).
His average fastball (95.6) had plenty of velocity in 2024. He gained an edge with four pitches – four-seamer (.213 BAA), changeup (.213 BAA), slider (.204 BAA), and curveball (.133 BAA), but Ragans battled his cutter (.333 BAA). He has been a below-par pitcher in his career vs. left-handed batters (.264 over 258 at-bats with three home runs allowed ~ .276 in 2024).
Fantasy Outlook: After having TJ surgery in 2018, Ragans disappeared from baseball over the next three years due to his recovery, and no minor league games were played in 2020. His progression with the Royals (16-11 with a 3.00 ERA, 1.124 WHIP, and 312 strikeouts over 258.0) paints an exciting ace pitcher. He led the American League in strikeouts per nine (10.8) last season. Once Ragans solves left-handed batters and improves his command, he’ll reach difference-maker status. In 2025, it’s time to ride him to fantasy championships.