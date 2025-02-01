2025 Fantasy Baseball: Freddie Freeman Profile, Preview, Predictions
After helping the Los Angeles Dodgers capture the World Series last season, Freeman returns to Los Angeles. The veteran is poised for another great season with the best offensive supporting cast in the league, which should help his counting stats. So when should fantasy baseball owners target him on draft day?
1B Freddie Freeman, LAD (ADP – 24.5)
After only missing 11 games from 2018 to 2023, Freeman was out of action for 15 contests last season with a finger injury and a right ankle issue (required surgery in early December). As a result, he significantly declined in all five categories despite playing in the second-highest-scoring offense (842 runs).
His most productive month came in June (.319/20/6/19/2 over 94 at-bats) while looking like a shell of himself after the All-Star break (.266 with 24 runs, eight home runs, 28 RBIs, and four stolen bases). Freeman found his stroke in the World Series (6-for-20 with five runs, four home runs, and 12 RBIs), leading to an MVP award. Most of his demise at the plate came against left-handed pitching (.250/18/7/28/3 over 192 at-bats).
His fly-ball rate (38.7) was a seven-year high, with improvement in back-to-back seasons with the Dodgers. On the downside, Freeman saw a regression in his exit velocity (89.4 mph) for the fourth consecutive year. In addition, his hard-hit rate (41.6 – 41.8 in 2023) was well below his career path from 2020 to 2022 (54.2, 45.7, and 48.0).
Fantasy Outlook: Freeman enters 2024 733 hits shy of 3,000. His offseason conditioning won’t be the same as in previous seasons. Last season, Shohei Ohtani was on base 284 times, and Mookie Betts was on pace for 248 trips around the bases if he played 150 games (he missed 46 games), giving Freeman an elite RBI opportunity. Any decline in 2024 should be attributed to his injuries. Freeman is counting stat machine in runs and RBIs with a long history of success in batting average. Take his 25+ home runs and hope for double-digit steals, as the rest of his stats will land in a winning area.
