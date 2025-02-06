2025 Fantasy Baseball: Garrett Crochet Profile, Preview, Predictions
In his second season as a starting pitcher, Garrett Crochet brings an elite strikeout rate (12.9) with improving command, setting an exciting ace profile in the Red Sox rotation. His resume of success is short, but his ceiling is extremely high if his left arm can handle 200+ innings.
SP – Garrett Crochet, BOS (ADP – 23.5)
Despite some crocked stats in college (4.64 ERA, 1.402 WHIP, and 149 strikeouts over 132 innings), the White Sox selected Crochet 11th overall in the 2020 MLB June Amateur Draft. Chicago used Crochet in a relief role (no runs over six innings with no walks and eight strikeouts) in his first pro season (no time in the minors).
The White Sox worked him out of the bullpen in 2021, leading to success in ERA (2.82) and batting average against (.213). His walk rate (4.5) was an issue while offering an edge in his strikeout rate (10.8).
The following spring, Crochet blew out his left elbow, which required surgery in April. The White Sox activated him off the injured list in May of 2023, but a month later, he developed a left shoulder injury. Over his 25 appearances between the minors and Chicago, Crochet pitched 25 innings with a 3.96 ERA, .237 BAA, and 36 strikeouts. His command (19 walks – 13 in the majors) was a significant problem.
The potential of Crochet emerged last spring while drawing more fantasy attention in late March after earning a starting job with Chicago. He flashed over his first three electric starts (2.00 ERA, 0.722 WHIP, one walk, and 21 strikeouts). His early gains were gone three games later (17 runs, 23 baserunners, and four home runs over 11.1 innings while striking out 19 batters). His struggles put the fantasy market in a quandary – ride or dump. Crochet dominated over his next 12 starts (5-2 with a 1.63 ERA, 0.823 WHIP, and 101 strikeouts). Unfortunately, the White Sox limited his innings over the final three months (4.84 ERA, 1.388 WHIP, eight home runs, and 68 strikeouts over 44.2 innings). Most of the damage over this span came in three disaster showings (14 runs, 22 baserunners, and six home runs over nine innings). Ten of his 18 home runs came off his sinker/cutter to righties.
His average fastball (97.3) was elite. Crochet relied on his four-seamer (53.6% usage – .202 BAA) and underperforming cutter (28.5% usage) against right-handed batters (.275 BAA). He has success with his slider (.224 BAA), changeup (.184 BAA), and show-me sinker (.143 BAA).
Fantasy Outlook: Based on the growth in his command (2.0 walks per nine), elite strikeout rate (12.9 per nine – 35.1%), and big fastball, Crochet was an arm Boston wanted and needed to get back into the American East. His jump in innings (120.0) and injury history force fantasy drafters to make an ace decision with a small window of success. I’m from the Boston area and would love for the Red Sox to have another ace on their staff. An interesting coin flip due to his price point.
