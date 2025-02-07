2025 Fantasy Baseball: Jackson Chourio Profile, Preview, Predictions
In one easy season with the Brewers, Jackson Chourio went from upside talent to a foundation bat in fantasy team builds. He looks poised to build off his second-half finish last year in 2025. He has an exciting ceiling in speed while already setting a high floor in home runs.
OF – Jackson Chourio, MIL (ADP – 16.7)
Milwaukee signed Chourio for $1.8 million in 2021 at age 17. Over his three seasons in the minors, he hit .286 with 194 runs, 47 home runs, 191 RBIs, and 68 stolen bases over 1,090 at-bats. In 2023, 510 of his 531 at-bats came at AA (.280/84/22/8943). His walk rate (8.1) and strikeout rate (20.6) were about league average.
The Brewers saw enough progress in his game to sign him to an eight-year $82 million contract in December of 2023. Chourio had 21 at-bats of experience at AAA (.333 with four runs, two RBIs, and one steal) coming into last season.
In his rookie campaign, Chourio rewarded Milwaukee for the investment in him by making the major league roster out of spring training. He struggled over his first 51 games (.207/20/5/16/7 over 164 at-bats) due to a rise in his strikeout rate (27.3). For the remainder of 2024, his bat proved to be major-league-ready (.305 over 364 at-bats with 60 runs, 16 home runs, 63 RBIs, and 15 stolen bases). Over this span, his strikeout rate (18.4) beat the league average while needing work with his walk rate (7.3).
His exit velocity (89.7 mph) ranked 90th for batters with at least 400 plate appearances. Chourio finished with higher success in hard-hit rate (44.9 – 65th). He had a groundball swing path (48.3%) with strength in his HR/FB rate (16.4). His bat lacked punch against left-handed pitching (.267/21/3/15/8 over 161 at-bats).
Fantasy Outlook: When given a chance to hit on the top two spots in the Brewers’ batting order, Chourio hit .287 with 44 runs, 11 home runs, 40 RBIs, and 15 steals over 268 at-bats. He ranked 20th in FPGscore (3.00) for batters. Here are the positives for him in 2025: Will he hit in a favorable part of the batting order? √ Can Chourio hit 20+ home runs? √ And does his minor league profile support 35+ stolen bases? √ When adding his success with runners on base (RBI rate – 19), he looks poised to be a better player in 2025. Let’s go: .280 with 100+ runs, 20+ home runs, 80+ RBIs, and 40+ steals.