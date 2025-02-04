2025 Fantasy Baseball: Jacob deGrom Profile, Preview, Predictions
The fantasy debate in 2025 is whether deGrom is All Systems Go for an electric Cy Young-type season or if he will battle injuries for the fifth consecutive season. I consider him a value ace in early drafts of the National Fantasy Baseball Championship, and his ADP will rise in spring training.
SP – Jacob deGrom (ADP – 41.5)
Over 26 starts in 2021 and 2022, deGrom was among baseball's most dominating pitchers (12-6 with a 1.90 ERA, 0.633 WHIP, and 248 strikeouts over 156.1 innings). Batters only hit .148 against him while posting an exceptional walk rate (1.1) and electric strikeout rate (14.3).
In 2021, a lat issue led to two stints on the injured list in May. DeGrom developed a right elbow issue in mid-June, followed by a right shoulder issue a week later. His season ended at the All-Star break with a right elbow injury.
He didn’t make his 2022 debut until August due to a stress reaction in his right scapula. The Mets squeezed seven incredible starts (5-1 with a 1.66 ERA, 0.5534 WHIP, .135 BAA, and 63 strikeouts over 43.1 innings) out of deGrom while tossing 13.3 pitches per innings (577 total). Over his final four starts (0-3 with a 6.00 ERA, .247 BAA, and six home runs over 21 innings), his struggles suggested something was happening behind the scenes with his right arm/shoulder. His bump in strikeouts (16.7 per nine) over this span bailed him out of more damage. DeGrom finished the year with a win in his only postseason start (1-0 with two runs allowed over six innings and eight strikeouts).
After six appearances in 2023 (2-0 with a 2.67 ERA, 0.746 WHIP, and 45 strikeouts over 30.1 innings), the ball finally dropped on deGrom’s right arm (TJ surgery on June 12th). The Rangers gave him 21.1 innings of work last season, leading to a 1.27 ERA, one walk, and 29 strikeouts.
His average fastball (97.8) has plenty of life. He worked off his four-seamer (.278 BAA) and slider (.300 BAA) while mixing 10 changeups and five curveballs.
Fantasy Outlook: In the early draft season, the fantasy market is almost being coy with their expectations with deGrom in 2025. He’s had plenty of recovery time from his elbow issue, giving hope that his injury woes are behind him. DeGrom brings a difference-maker skill set, one that drafters will fight for in the high-stakes market in March once he showcases his arsenal in spring training. Think about you’re on the clock, Garrett Crochet or deGrom? I can’t predict his innings output, but I’m confident he will be special when on the mound. With any hint of another injury, I put deGrom in the avoid column.