2025 Fantasy Baseball: Logan Gilbert Profile, Preview, Predictions
Logan Gilbert climbed the starting pitching strikeout ladder last season, and his WHIP (0.887) suggested a much better outcome in his ERA (3.23). He is on the doorstep of becoming a foundation ace in 2025.
SP – Logan Gilbert, SEA (ADP – 23.5)
Gilbert led the American League in starts (33), innings pitched (208.2), and WHIP (0.887) while being the most challenging to hit (.196 BAA) of his career. Unfortunately, wins (8) didn’t come along for the ride. His walk rate (1.6) was career-best while adding a few more ticks in his strikeout rate (9.5 per nine – 27.4%).
Despite his rise in overall success, Gilbert had two negative splits:
- Home: 2.49 ERA, 0.829 WHIP, and 115 strikeouts over 101.1 innings
- Road: 3.94 ERA, 0.941 WHIP, and 195 strikeouts over 107.1 innings
- First Half: 2.79 ERA, 0.869 WHIP, and 124 strikeouts over 132.1 innings
- Second Half: 4.01 ERA, 0.917 WHIP, and 96 strikeouts over 76.1 innings
He had three disaster starts (21 runs, 27 baserunners, and two home runs over 11.1 innings). Gilbert allowed two runs or fewer in 19 starts (8-4 record).
His average fastball (97.8 – .204 BAA) was a career-high, helped by declining usage (30.9% - 41.9 in 2023, 53.4 in 2022, and 61.5 in 2021). He added a split-finger fastball (.097 BAA) over the past two seasons and a cutter (.250 BAA) in 2024. Gilbert continues to feature a slider (.210 BAA) as his top pitch while featuring a winning curveball (.177 BAA). His change in approach led to a career-high groundball rate (45.1).
Fantasy Outlook: Gilbert hasn’t missed a start over the past three seasons. He brings excellent command while being a half-notch way in strikeouts from being a dominating ace with an edge in ERA and climbing strikeouts. Finding elite innings can be an edge to fantasy teams if the rest of his stats come along for the ride. When looking for greatness in a rising arm, it starts with throwing more strikes. Gilbert’s first pitch strikeout rate (67.7) improved by over four percentage points in 2024…all aboard.
Recommended Articles
Paul Skenes Profile, Preview, Predictions
Roki Sasaki Profile, Preview, Predictions