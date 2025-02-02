2025 Fantasy Baseball: Shohei Ohtani (SP) Profile, Preview, Predictions

After introducing a new two-seam fastball/sinker last night, Shohei Ohtani technically has a 6-pitch arsenal. All of those pitches were utilized last night.



Here’s what that pitch mix looked like:



Four-Seam Fastball

Two-Seam Fastball/Sinker

Cutter

Splitter

Slider

Curveball