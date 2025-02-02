2025 Fantasy Baseball: Shohei Ohtani (SP) Profile, Preview, Predictions
Shohei Ohtani's bat talked a big game in 2024, a season to remember and one that sits with the All-Time greats in the history of the game. But the question for 2025 is, can his arm also help fantasy teams?
SP – Shohei Ohtani, LAD (ADP – 142.9 ~ Pitcher Only Yahoo)
Ohtani allowed two runs or fewer in 23 of his 28 starts in 2022, highlighted by a 26.2-inning shutout string over four starts in June and July. He struggled in three outings (17 runs, 22 baserunners, and five home runs over 16 innings) on the year. Ohtani had double-digit strikeouts (68 over 39 innings) over a six-start stretch midseason. His best results came at home (7-4 with a 1.82 ERA and 119 strikeouts over 89 innings).
The following season, Ohtani blew out his right elbow for the second time on August 23rd. He had surgery on September 19th, but it wasn’t the standard Tommy John version. Instead, his doctor did a hybrid option (braided sutures and grafted UCL). When the lights come on for the 2025 season, Ohtani will have more than 18 months of recovery time, putting him on a path to pitch in April.
In 2023, he offered ace stats over his first over his first 11 starts (5-1 with a 2.91 ERA, 0.954 WHIP, and 90 strikeouts over 65.0 innings). His right arm backed up over his subsequent eight appearances (4.82 ERA, 1.350 WHIP, and 10 home runs over 46.2 innings) despite dominating in two matchups (two runs, 13 baserunners, and 22 strikeouts over 13.1 innings). Ohtani ended the year with a string of 20.1 shutout innings with 15 baserunners and 20 strikeouts).
His average fastball (96.8) remained elite. Batters hit .164 against his four-seamer. Ohtani had an exceptional split-finger fastball (.158 BAA), a dominating slider (.163 BAA and 80 strikeouts), and an improved low-volume curveball (.111 BAA). He had less success with his sinker (.333 BAA) and cutter (.296 BAA).
Fantasy Outlook: Over his best two pitching seasons, Ohtani ranked 4th (6.65) and 24th (1.86) in FPGscore for starting pitchers. The Dodgers have plenty of pitching depth in 2025, so they won’t push him too hard on the pitching side. My initial thought is about 25 five-inning starts, putting him on a path to be an SP3 in 12-team formats. When on the mound, Ohtani has ace upside. He will be challenging to time as a pitcher in weekly lineups with dual eligibility while being an intriguing pitching option in daily leagues with a pitcher-only qualification.
