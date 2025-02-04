Fantasy Sports

2025 Fantasy Baseball: Zack Wheeler Profile, Preview, Predictions

Shawn Childs

Philadelphia Phillies Starting Pitcher Zack Wheeler
Philadelphia Phillies Starting Pitcher Zack Wheeler / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
Zack Wheeler has been a winning foundation fantasy ace in four of his past five seasons. He gave away an edge in ERA (3.61) in 2023 while missing six starts in 2022. Over this span, Wheeler went 59-32 with a 2.94 ERA and 899 strikeouts over 829.1 innings.

SP – Zack Wheeler, PHI (ADP – 20.1)

2025 Zack Wheeler Pitching Stats Profile
Shawn Childs

Over the past five seasons, Wheeler went 59-32 with a 2.94 ERA, 1.031 WHIP, and 899 strikeouts over 829.1 innings, making him a trusted asset in the fantasy market. Last year, he set career bests in wins (16), ERA (2.57), and WHIP (0.955 – led the NL) while being the most challenging to hit (.192 BAA). Wheeler posted an elite (K:BB ratio – 8.7:1).

Home runs (nine over 55.0 innings) crept more into his equation midseason in 2024, leading to a step back in ERA (3.76) and WHIP (1.109) in June and July. His year ended with an 11-game streak of allowing two runs or fewer (6-2 with a 1.89 ERA, .186 BAA, 0.841 WHIP, and 86 strikeouts over 71.1 innings).  Three of Wheeler’s double-digit strikeout games came over his first eight starts. His only injury news (back tightness) was around the All-Star break.

His fly-ball rate (39.0) was a career-high, with minimal change in his HR/FB rate (10.3). He added a split-finger fastball (.130 BAA) last season, leading to fewer four-seamers (.199 BAA), sliders (.175 BAA), and curveball (.200 BAA). Wheeler allowed 15 of his 20 home runs to left-handed batters. His average fastball (95.5) declined for the third consecutive year.

Fantasy Outlook: His last two seasons were almost identical in many areas, except allowing more than a run a game in 2023, despite having similar outcomes in combined total bases, walks, and hit batters (2023 – 315 and 2024 – 297 with eight more innings pitched). Wheeler turns 35 in May with minimal changes in his base skill set. He seems safe, but the Mets find a way to lose their best arms just when their team appears to be on a winning path. Your ace or mine…

Shawn Childs
