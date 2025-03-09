Fantasy Sports

2025 Spring Training Updates: Spencer Torkelson, Trevor Story, and Christian Encarnacion-Strand

Detroit Tigers First Base Spencer Torkelson
Detroit Tigers First Base Spencer Torkelson / Mike Watters-Imagn Images
In this story:

Here's a look at some trending bats in spring training, along with one player's approach that is fading:

1B Spencer Torkelson, DET

  • At Bats (AB): 20
  • Batting Average (AVG): .350
  • Home Runs (HR): 3
  • On-Base Plus Slugging (OPS): 1.181

Fantasy Update: Torkelson is doing his best to make the Detroit Tigers' opening-day roster. He has a 30-home run season on his major league resume, highlighted by his final 239 at-bats in 2023 (.243/40/17/42/1). His price point is free in almost every draft, making him an easy stash this draft season.

SS Trevor Story, BOS

  • At Bats (AB): 21
  • Batting Average (AVG): .476
  • Home Runs (HR): 2
  • Runs Batted In (RBI): 5
  • On-Base Plus Slugging (OPS): 1.405
  • Extra-Base Hits (XBH): 5 (includes 3 doubles and 2 home runs)

Fantasy Update: When healthy, Story has been a top-tier fantasy shortstop due to his combination of power and speed. Injuries have been a significant issue since arriving in Boston, leading to him falling below his potential in drafts. His spring training success suggests that Story is the right kind of gamble for a fantasy team willing to cheat the first base position.

1B Christian Encarnacion-Strand, CIN

  • At Bats (AB): 20
  • Batting Average (AVG): .300
  • Home Runs (HR): 3
  • Runs Batted In (RBI): 5
  • On-Base Plus Slugging (OPS): Approximately 1.118
  • Extra-Base Hits (XBH): 4 (including 3 HR and 1 double)

Fantasy Outlook: For those who missed my breakout/sleeper first basemen article, Encarnacion-Strand is my breakout hitter of the year. I love the power ceiling of his bat, and I expect a middle-of-the-order opportunity over the long haul in 2025. His hot start in spring training and an injury to Spencer Steer points to plenty of starting at-bats out of the gate in April.

1B - Paul Goldschmidt, NYY

  • At Bats (AB): 22
  • Batting Average (AVG): .182
  • Home Runs (HR): 1
  • Runs Batted In (RBI): 4
  • On-Base Plus Slugging (OPS): .545
  • No walks and 10 strikeouts

Fantasy Outlook: Goldschmidt's uptick in strikeouts during spring training is a concern, especially when adding no walks. His bat faded in 2024, but he is a professional hitter with a long resume of success. At the very least, continued struggles in spring training could lead to him sliding a round or two in drafts late in March.

Shawn Childs
