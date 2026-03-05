2026 FanDuel Home Run Player Props: Oneil Cruz, Elly De La Cruz, and Julio Rodriguez

The only place I could find player props for home runs for the 2026 MLB season. Investing in season-long bets favors the house due to the high number of injuries, but there are times when taking a long position can lead to winning plays. Here are three batters with favorable over/under home runs lines this year:

Oneil Cruz, Pittsburgh Pirates (20.5)

Did you know Oneil Cruz hit a home run so high it showed up on radar at Pittsburgh International Airport?pic.twitter.com/Q4bsUpBRjm — Baseball Bros (@BaseballBros) February 1, 2026

Five seasons into his career with the Pirates, Cruz has 60 home runs over 1,384 at-bats, suggesting about 22 home runs with 500 at-bats (541 in 2024 and 471 in 2023). He comes off a down season in batting average (.200) due to failure vs. lefties (11-for-108 with eight runs, one home run, eight RBIs, and five steals) and a high strikeout rate (32.0%).

Cruz posted elite exit velocity (95.8), hard-hit rate (56.6%), and barrel rate (17.9%) last season, but he had a groundball swing path (48.0%) and low launch angle (8.1). Over the winter, Cruz worked hard to get better against left-handed pitching.

He is a beast of a man who has the talent and swing to mash over 30 home runs in many future seasons. Before this season, I’ve faded Cruz in fantasy drafts. I view him as a value player in 2026, highlighted by his ability to hit the ball hard. I only have him projected to hit 24 home runs this year over 528 at-bats (143 games), but he has the bat to smash my outlook if Cruz truly improves against lefties.

Elly De La Cruz, Cincinnati Reds (23.5)

Last season, De La Cruz posted a three-year low with his average hit rate (1.669), suggesting less power this year. When at his best, he has a favorable exit velocity (91.3) in his career, but he must elevate the ball better (launch angle – 7.5 and ground ball rate – 50.1%) to have a spike in home runs. His best area of growth last year was lowering his strikeout rate (25.9% - 31.3 in 2024 and 33.7% in 2023).

Elly De La Cruz gets his 50th career home run pic.twitter.com/iZryBHPbgx — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) June 1, 2025

Over the past two years, De La Cruz hit 25 and 22 home runs, leading to FanDuel middling those outcomes for his 2026 home run prop (23.5). I have him projected for 27 home runs over 590 at-bats.

Julio Rodriguez, Seattle Mariners (27.5)

Over his first four years in the majors, Rodriguez has hit 28 home runs or more three times (28, 32, and 32), making him a 75% winner in his 2026 home run prop. To reach a higher power ceiling, he must improve his swing path (47.2% ground ball rate in 2025). Rodriguez has a high floor in exit velocity (92.1) and hard-hit rate (49.7%), and he is just reaching the prime of his career.

JULIO RODRIGUEZ SOLO HOME RUN IN GAME 7 TO GIVE SEATTLE THE LEAD 🔥



(via @MLB)pic.twitter.com/BpWCteGT8d — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 21, 2025

I have him projected to hit 33 home runs this season over 616 at-bats. Rodriguez is a stud who looks poised to post the best year of his career.

Here are some interesting over/under home run totals that may help when thinking about a player’s potential in 2026:

Ben Rice (26.5)

Cal Raleigh (39.5)

Juan Soto (37.5)

Junior Caminero (35.5)

Kazuma Okamoto (22.5)

Konnor Griffin (14.5)

Munetaka Murakami (27.5)

Nick Kurtz (36.5)

Ronald Acuna (28.5)

Shohei Ohtani (48.5)

Wyatt Langford (23.5)

More Fantasy Sports On SI News: