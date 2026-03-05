2026 Fantasy Baseball: ADP Riser, Comeback Player Grayson Rodriguez
In 2024, Rodriguez allowed two runs or fewer in five of his first six starts to open the year, with one poor showing (seven runs, 12 baserunners, and one home run over 4.1 innings). The Orioles placed him on the injured list in early May due to a right shoulder issue.
Grayson Rodriguez, Baltimore Orioles (NFBC ADP – 278)
He had 10 good starts over his final 14 appearances, but his battle with home runs (11 over 82.2 innings) and two disaster showings (13 runs, 22 baserunners, and four home runs over 10.0 innings) led to weaker results in ERA (3.92). He did win nine games over this span with help in WHIP (1.173) and strikeouts (93). Grayson missed the final two months with a lat injury.
It’s rare in Major League Baseball for a franchise to bail on a first-round arm for a bat (Taylor Ward) on the wrong side of 30. Rodriguez failed to record an out in 2025 due to a right elbow injury that required surgery in August to remove a bone spur. He also battled a lat strain in April.
Rodriguez underperformed expectations with the Orioles over his first two seasons (20-8 with a 4.11 ERA, 1.291 WHIP, and 259 strikeouts over 238.2 innings) based on his dominance in the minors (29-9 with a 2.40 ERA, 0.966 WHIP, and 475 strikeouts over 333.1 innings).
His average fastball (96.3 mph) was down more than one mph from his rookie season in 2024. Grayson threw four pitches – four-seamer (.287 BAA), changeup (.161 BAA), slider (.250 BAA), and curveball (.255 BAA). Righties roughed up his four-seamer (.359 BAA), a pitch that was much more effective against left-handed batters (.202 BAA).
Fantasy Outlook: Rodriguez has a swing for the fences arm, who has been frustrating to roster over the past three seasons. His multiple lat issues invite more trips to the sidelines. The Angels expect him to be ready for spring training. His fantasy value in drafts will be driven by his health and success on the mound in March.
Early Spring Training Results:
Rodriguez struggled in his first two spring training games (three runs, seven baserunners, and five strikeouts over 4.2 innings.
More Fantasy Sports On SI News:
With 20+ years of experience in the high-stakes fantasy market, I aim to research and compete at the highest level in baseball and football each season. I've contributed as a writer/analyst for Sports Draft Daily, ScoutPro, Scout Fantasy, Fulltime Fantasy, FFToolbox, and Sports Illustrated Fantasy. I'm honored to be in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship Hall of Fame. My drafting philosophy is risk-averse yet open to betting on potential game-changers. I approach player selection with a neutral perspective, acknowledging that fantasy sports are inherently unpredictable due to injuries, performance dips, and managerial decisions. My work focuses on these main areas: - Season-long fantasy baseball and football - BestBall Baseball and Football Events - Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS): DraftKings, FanDuel, and Underdog - Long Shot Player Prop Parlays for NFL I participate in various leagues and contests, including NFBC, NFFC, RTSports, FFPC, DraftKings, Underdog Fantasy, FanDuel, and FFWC, with the goal of leveraging my extensive experience and research for success in each game format. A fantasy follower can expect in-depth profiles of NFL and MLB players, along with season-long and weekly projections for each fantasy football season. In addition, I have many strategy articles to help develop fantasy players' learning curves.Follow Shawn__Childs