2026 Fantasy Baseball Breakout Player: Jacob Misiorowski
In this story:
Milwaukee added Misiorowski in the second round of the 2022 June Amateur Draft. Over his first three years in the minors, he posted a 3.39 ERA, 1.236 WHIP, and 241 strikeouts over 172.1 innings. He was challenging to hit, but his walk rate (5.8) created drama on the base paths.
Jacob Misiorowski, Milwaukee Brewers (NFBC ADP – 133)
Last year, Misiorowski reached a much higher level at AAA (4-2 with a 2.13 ERA, 1.089 WHIP, and 80 strikeouts over 63.1 innings). His walk rate improved to 4.2 per nine innings. The Brewers called him up in mid-June, where his arm was up to the task over his first seven starts (2.70 ERA, 0.960 WHIP, and 47 strikeouts over 33.1 innings). After missing 15 games with a leg injury, his arm lost momentum over his final eight appearances (6.06 ERA, 1.531 WHIP, and 40 strikeouts over 32.2 innings).
His walk rate (4.2) aligned with his AAA growth in 2025. Misiorowski brought a plus strikeout rate (11.9). Six of his eight home runs were hit by left-handed pitching. He had a lower strikeout percentage (24.8) vs. righties (38.6% against left-handed pitching).
His average fastball (98.7 mph) had plus velocity. Misiorowski featured a below-par cutter (.278 BAA) and an edge curveball (.237 BAA) as his secondary pitches. He mixed in a low-volume changeup (.053 BAA) that showed swing-and-miss promise (10 strikeouts over 69 thrown pitches). Misiorowski survives many at-bats with his explosive four-seamer (.195 BAA and 49 strikeouts).
Fantasy Outlook: Misiorowski brings a high ceiling, which starts with throwing more strikes. He looks poised to push his innings to the 150 range this year. Between AAA and the majors, the Brewers threw over 90 pitches in four starts. Misiorowski pitched over six innings in seven in 25% of his appearances.
A developing arm, with his growth tied to his command. I expect his ERA to be more helpful than his WHIP, while still offering plenty of strikeouts.
More Fantasy Sports On SI News
With 20+ years of experience in the high-stakes fantasy market, I aim to research and compete at the highest level in baseball and football each season. I've contributed as a writer/analyst for Sports Draft Daily, ScoutPro, Scout Fantasy, Fulltime Fantasy, FFToolbox, and Sports Illustrated Fantasy. I'm honored to be in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship Hall of Fame. My drafting philosophy is risk-averse yet open to betting on potential game-changers. I approach player selection with a neutral perspective, acknowledging that fantasy sports are inherently unpredictable due to injuries, performance dips, and managerial decisions. My work focuses on these main areas: - Season-long fantasy baseball and football - BestBall Baseball and Football Events - Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS): DraftKings, FanDuel, and Underdog - Long Shot Player Prop Parlays for NFL I participate in various leagues and contests, including NFBC, NFFC, RTSports, FFPC, DraftKings, Underdog Fantasy, FanDuel, and FFWC, with the goal of leveraging my extensive experience and research for success in each game format. A fantasy follower can expect in-depth profiles of NFL and MLB players, along with season-long and weekly projections for each fantasy football season. In addition, I have many strategy articles to help develop fantasy players' learning curves.Follow Shawn__Childs