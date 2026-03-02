2026 Fantasy Scouting Report: Miguel Vargas - Deep Sleeper Breakout Player

Vargas has yet to post a winning season at the major league level, which won't bring shine to his name on draft day. Hidden behind his surface stats is a player ready to emerge as middle of the order bat for the Chicago White Sox.

23 – Miguel Vargas, Chicago White Sox (NFBC ADP – 280)

Miguel Vargas, Chicago White Sox Stats | Shawn Childs

Since arriving in the majors, Vargas posted a below-expectations contact batting average (.265 – .372 at AAA and .379 in the minors). His average hit rate (1.744) over the past three seasons supports 25+ home runs with over 550 at-bats. His strikeout rate (17.6%) moved to a more favorable area while continuing to have a favorable walk rate (9.8%).

Vargas landed on the injured list twice over the second half of the year with oblique and left-hand issues. After a dull April (.219/11/1/9/1 over 105 at-bats), his bat flashed his future potential in May (.263/15/7/17 over 99 at-bats). He failed to make an impact over his final 300 at-bats (.230/54/8/34/5). Vargas only had two home runs over 138 at-bats against left-handed pitching (.261/26/2/11/3) while showing more weakness in batting average (.224) vs. righties (.224/54/14/49/5 over 366 at-bats).

His exit velocity (89.7) and hard-hit rate (40.5%) reached new major league tops. He had 38 barrels (9.3%), with a rising launch angle (22.6) and flyball rate (51.8%). Vargas also started to pull more balls (43.0%). Unfortunately, his HR/FB rate (7.6%) has underachieved so far in the majors.

🚨 MIGUEL VARGAS HOME RUN 🚨 pic.twitter.com/cjK4OhJEuL — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) September 28, 2025

2026 Fantasy Outlook: Last season, Vargas finished 133rd in FPGscore (-2.24) for hitters while missing 14.8% of the season. Based on his home run/barrel ratio (42.1%), he ranked (12th) near the bottom of the league in this area (minimum of 30 barrels). The league average is about 48.0%. He is the 179th batter drafted this year in mid-February.

Vargas brings a flyball swing path with a winning contact rate (83.4%). I expect a massive uptick in his contact batting average, making him one of the better deep-sleeper breakout hitters in 2026. Last year, the White Sox gave Vargas 82.3% of his at-bats in the top four slots in the batting order, showcasing his favorable opportunity. With a healthy season and 550+ at-bats, I expect a push over .270 in batting average with 90 runs, 25 home runs, 85 RBIs, and 10+ steals.

Spring Training Stats: Over his first five games, Vargas went 6-for-14 with four runs and an RBI with four strikeouts.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News: