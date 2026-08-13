3 Bold Predictions for Fantasy Football Tight Ends in 2026

Who said you had to play fantasy football safe?

The game is full of sure bets, but sometimes the best wins come from thinking outside the box. The tight end position, for example, could look very different by the end of the 2026 season. Several players are set to smash expectations, while others could watch their fantasy value crumble. Young stars are exploding onto the scene, fresh faces are in new places, and Father Time could finally be catching up to veterans.

Here are three bold predictions for fantasy football tight ends in 2026.

Harold Fannin Jr. Finishes Among the Top 4 TEs

Cleveland Browns tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44) reacts after a play during the second half against the Cincinnati Bengals at Huntington Bank Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It’s hard not to get excited about Harold Fannin Jr.’s ( #64 ADP ) fantasy outlook.

Fannin burst onto the scene last season and wasted no time in helping managers win their leagues. He totaled 72 receptions for 731 yards and seven total touchdowns, which was good enough for a TE6 finish in PPR leagues. The best part? That could only be the beginning.

Fannin enters his second season with an opportunity to take another major leap forward after the Browns parted ways with longtime tight end David Njoku. Njoku’s absence leaves behind 48 targets from last season, giving Fannin more than enough volume to explode in Cleveland’s passing game. And while the quarterback situation is definitely a concern, it could also play in Fannin’s favor. When quarterbacks are under pressure, they often lean on their most reliable security blanket, and for the Browns, that will likely be Fannin.

If he can turn that added volume into consistent production, Fannin has a solid shot to jump into the top four. He’s already shown the ability, and now it’s time to turn that into a full breakout season.

Travis Kelce Stands Outside the Top 15 TEs

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) runs with the ball during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Father Time may finally begin catching up to Travis Kelce ( #101 ADP, #10 among TEs ) this season. Or, at minimum, his fantasy production.

Kelce has seen a steady decline in his numbers in recent seasons, with his receiving yards dropping from 1,338 in 2022 to 984 in 2023, then to 851 in 2025. That decline becomes even more concerning when you consider that Kelce is entering his age-37 season. Not to mention the health of star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who is working his way back from an ACL tear sustained last season.

There’s no questioning his track record, but there’s a reason his ADP is in the 100s nowadays. At this stage of his career, another dip in production feels much more likely than one final lethal season. And considering younger tight ends are beginning to shine across the league, it wouldn’t come as a surprise if Kelce struggles to finish in his position’s top 15.

Isaiah Likely Finishes Within the Top 8 TEs

Baltimore Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely (80) runs the ball after making a catch during the first quarter against the Buffalo Bills in a 2025 AFC divisional round game at Highmark Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Although slotted just one spot behind Kelce in terms of ADP, Isaiah Likely ( #102 ADP, #11 among TEs ) has a much better fantasy outlook entering 2026.

Likely signed with New York this offseason after routinely playing second fiddle to Mark Andrews in Baltimore, and now finally has the chance to prove his worth in a primary role. The Giants showed more than a willingness to feature their tight ends last season, with the position overall combining for 102 total targets. And considering Likely will be the clear-cut TE1 on the roster, he should step into a sizeable workload.

Then there’s sophomore quarterback Jaxson Dart, who could further boost Likely’s value. Similar to those under pressure, young quarterbacks tend to look towards their tight ends when plays break down, and Likely has more than enough talent to become Dart’s go-to safety valve. As long as that connection develops, he has more than a chance of landing inside the top 8 at the end of the season.