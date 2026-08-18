3 Fantasy Football RB Committees to Avoid in 2026

Sometimes it’s better to just avoid a team’s running back room altogether.

A crowded backfield can create value for a player every once in a while, but it also tends to create a committee that can frustrate fantasy managers on a weekly basis. And, with offenses relying on multiple backs more now than ever, finding the squads most likely to split reps is crucial for fantasy success. Several backfields could be more trouble than they’re worth at their current prices, which is exactly why fantasy managers should think twice before pulling the trigger.

Here are three running back rooms worth avoiding for 2026 fantasy football.

Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos running back J.K. Dobbins (27) rushes the ball against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half at Empower Field at Mile High. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sean Payton is no stranger to committees, and that trend won’t change this season.

Denver’s primary backs are set to be J.K. Dobbins and RJ Harvey, both of whom can be extremely effective but will suffer from limited volume. The two had nearly identical rushing attempts last season , with Harvey logging 146 and Dobbins seeing 153. Harvey did have a clear advantage in the receiving game, however, quadrupling Dobbins’ 14 targets with 58 of his own.

That receiving role gives Harvey a slight edge in PPR formats, but neither back has the guaranteed workload necessary to consistently produce as a fantasy starter. This is without mentioning Jonah Coleman, who the team drafted in the fourth round as a response to Dobbins’ injury woes. Thus, with three backs competing for touches, it’s hard to imagine any of them developing into clear fantasy options, making Denver’s backfield worth avoiding in its current state.

Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota Vikings running back Aaron Jones Sr. (33) runs the ball during a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Vikings’ backfield will be unbelievably hard to predict this season.

After the 2025 season concluded, it was widely believed that Minnesota would be moving on from starter Aaron Jones. However, that did not end up being the case. Instead, Jones is back for another season in Minnesota, despite seeing his role diminish significantly last year. And, considering Jones saw his rushing attempts cut in half from 255 to 132, it’s more than fair to question just how much the veteran has left in the tank.

That uncertainty is only amplified by the presence of Jordan Mason, who should remain just as involved after seeing 159 rushing attempts of his own last season. His issue, however, lies in the passing game. Mason has no real ability to do damage through the air, and that was evident by his targets last season. He saw just 16 passes go his way, and that likely won’t change this season. Thus, his ceiling is just as capped as Jones'.

With Jones aging yet competing for touches and neither back truly offering a three-down skill set, this could quickly become one of the more frustrating backfields to handle in fantasy football.

Carolina Panthers

Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) rushes during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at Bank of America Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In recent years, it’s been hard to trust most players in Carolina for fantasy production. This season’s backfield will be no different.

The Panthers are expected to have a new backfield this year after Rico Dowdle left the team to head to Pittsburgh. Now, the job is up to Chuba Hubbard and Jonathon Brooks. Whether that’s a good thing, however, remains to be seen.

Hubbard lost his job to Dowdle as a result of a calf injury last season, and Brooks has appeared in just three games across his NFL career. That makes it unbelievably hard to confidently predict either back for a consistent workload entering this season. Still, Carolina has made it clear that Brooks will be involved, as they view him more than just Hubbard’s backup.

With injuries and playing time considered, this could quickly become a poor situation for fantasy managers. With neither one offering much certainty at their current prices, this is a backfield we’d suggest avoiding altogether.