3 Fantasy Football Stars Who Deserve a Second Chance in 2026

Sometimes people give up on fantasy picks too early.

A player’s hype may have faded, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that their fantasy value has too. In fact, a disappointing season can actually create the perfect opportunity for managers willing to look past last year’s production. Some post-hype sleepers are entering better situations, while others simply need better health or more opportunities to get back on track. With a new season on the horizon, now is the perfect time to grab them before everyone catches up.

These three post-hype sleepers could be worth a second look when draft day arrives.

Emeka Egbuka, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (2) warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Raymond James Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The football world seems to have forgotten Emeka Egbuka’s ( #46 ADP, #20 among WRs ) electric start to his rookie season far too quickly.

Egbuka came out of the gates on an absolute tear, averaging nearly 16 fantasy points per game across his first five appearances. It all came to a head in Week 5, when he hauled in seven receptions for 163 yards and a touchdown, finishing with a season-high 24.3 fantasy points — the most of any wide receiver that week. From there, however, his production took a sharp nosedive.

Emeka Egbuka makes it look too easy 🔥🤯 pic.twitter.com/Eh0yQ8ejfg — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) August 12, 2026

He would go on to break 10 fantasy points just once over the remainder of the season, averaging just 4.6 per game the rest of the way. However, while that stretch definitely has made fantasy managers hesitant, it’s important not to overlook how promising his start was. Now entering year two, Egbuka has a chance to return to form following the departure of Mike Evans, who leaves behind an average of 144 targets per season.

With more opportunity now on the table, Egbuka has nothing stopping him from proving that last year’s success was no fluke.

Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) warms up before the game against the Green Bay Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It was an uncharacteristic season for Justin Jefferson ( #16 ADP, #6 among WRs ) in 2025 in terms of fantasy production.

Jefferson saw career-lows in receiving yards (1,048), yards per reception (12.5), and touchdowns (2) last season, ultimately causing him to slide down the board and finish as WR21 . However, much of his disappointing campaign can be blamed on the Vikings’ instability under center.

After Minnesota moved on from Sam Darnold following his impressive 2024 season, the team saw three different quarterbacks start multiple games in 2025. A majority of the appearances came from J.J. McCarthy, who completed just 57.6% of his passes throughout the season. To say that their quarterback room struggled would be putting it lightly.

JUSTIN JEFFERSON WITH DOUBLE COVERAGE 😱 pic.twitter.com/s0fHHqSSMB — SleeperNFL (@SleeperNFL) August 6, 2026

Now, Minnesota is turning to Kyler Murray, who was officially named the team’s starting quarterback earlier this week. The veteran brings significantly more professional experience and a proven ability to create plays on the fly, which should immediately give Jefferson a much-needed boost heading into 2026.

Considering Jefferson has found a way to produce consistently with a variety of quarterbacks, a more stable situation under center should be exactly what he needs to get back to his WR1 expectations.

Tucker Kraft, Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers tight end Tucker Kraft (85) celebrates his touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tucker Kraft ( #74 ADP, #6 among TEs ) was off to a lethal start in 2025, and then an injury derailed his entire season.

Through the first eight weeks of last season, Kraft averaged 10.4 fantasy points per game, which ranked first across all tight ends. Then, halfway through Green Bay’s matchup against the Panthers in Week 9, he tore his ACL. He was then ultimately ruled out for the remainder of the season.

The biggest question will obviously be if he can return to his pre-injury form, but both Kraft and the Packers have indicated that he expects to be ready for Week 1. So much so, in fact, that his doctor told him, “My knee looks spectacular, almost like he had never seen rehabilitation like mine."

And while there is obviously concern that comes with returning from an ACL tear, Kraft’s comments should ease these concerns. If he can return to the player that we saw through the first eight weeks of 2025, his current tight end ranking of six could quickly become a bargain.