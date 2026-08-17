3 Fantasy Football WRs Who Are Steals at Their Current ADPs

Everyone loves finding a steal on draft day, but doing so is often easier said than done.

Wideouts are littered across the board, and with so many of them carrying legitimate upside, it can quickly become tricky to separate true bargains from late-round hopefuls. That’s exactly why ADP is so important. A player’s draft slot can say plenty about how the fantasy world views him, but that doesn’t mean the consensus is always right. Sometimes, a player’s production far outweighs his price tag, which is an opportunity any manager should look to capitalize on.

With that in mind, here are three fantasy wideouts that could easily outperform their ADPs in 2026.

DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) reacts against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half at Lincoln Financial Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DeVonta Smith ( #45 ADP, #18 among WRs ) could be in for a much bigger season this year than people realize.

Smith finished as fantasy’s WR20 in PPR leagues last season, logging 77 catches for 1,008 yards and four touchdowns en route to an average of 11.9 fantasy points per game. However, he could be in line for a significant target increase this year, especially with A.J. Brown now in New England.

Brown drew 121 targets last season, and his newfound absence now leaves a major chunk of the Eagles’ passing game up for grabs. Smith already saw 113 targets in 2025, and his role should only continue to grow as the team transitions to a new offense. Philadelphia’s new scheme, run by offensive coordinator Sean Mannion, is expected to regularly utilize motion and play action, both of which Smith already excels at.

Pair an increase in targets with a favorable offense, and Smith has all the makings of a WR1 at a WR2 price.

Davante Adams, Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams (17) looks on during the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fantasy managers could be doubting Davante Adams ( #54 ADP, #25 among WRs ) more than they should be.

Adams was one of the league’s best scorers in 2025, leading the NFL with 14 receiving touchdowns on his way to a WR9 finish in PPR leagues. While his age may be a cause for some hesitation, his ability to find the end zone remains a massive asset.

Furthermore, Adams still holds a considerable target share, as he registered 114 in each of his last two seasons. And, considering the future of Puka Nacua is still up in the air, Adams could see a larger role in the Rams’ passing attack to begin the season.

At his current ADP, Adams dosen’t need to live in the end zone to provide value. As long as he can remain relatively efficient while continuing with a healthy target share, he could easily outperform his current price tag.

Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter against the New York Jets at Paycor Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It’s hard to count out a pass catcher in Cincinnati’s offense when it comes to fantasy production. That becomes especially true if it’s Tee Higgins ( #41 ADP, #14 among WRs ).

The biggest part of Higgins’ draft profile is and will continue to be his high volume. The Bengals ranked second in the NFL in pass attempts last season, and with star quarterback Joe Burrow now healthy, that shouldn’t be expected to change. Higgins already ranked as WR15 in PPR leagues last season, and considering he also had nearly 100 targets, Burrow’s return could easily push him into top-10 territory.

Higgins’ combination of volume, talent, and quarterback play makes his current price tag tantalizing if under the right circumstances. Fantasy managers could quickly find themselves with a high-end wideout at a price that gives them plenty of room to profit.