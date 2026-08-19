4 Fantasy Football Picks With the Safest Floors in 2026

Fantasy is fun when you take risks, but it also can’t hurt to take the safe route.

Every draft needs players capable of changing your league, but building around too many boom-or-bust options can also leave your roster at risk. Sometimes, the best pick is simply the player you can trust to deliver every week. And, with the 2026 season approaching, there are plenty of players who offer a reliable floor without sacrificing upside. They may not be the most eye-popping options, but their combination of consistency, talent, and star power makes them some of the safest bets in fantasy football.

Here are four of the safest picks to target in this year’s draft.

Ja’Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) runs for yards after catch against the Cleveland Browns during the first quarter at Paycor Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ja’Marr Chase ( #3 ADP, #1 among WR s ) is, put simply, the safest wide receiver option in fantasy football.

In three of his five total NFL seasons, Chase has finished among the top-five wideouts in PPR formats. He finished as WR5 in 2021, WR1 in 2024, and WR4 in 2025, and there are no signs of him slowing down this year.

Chase has only missed games in one season throughout his career, playing in at least 16 matches in each of the other four years. And, just as importantly, he’s a target machine. He’s never seen fewer than 128 targets in a season, and he’s led the NFL in the category in each of the last two years.

The volume alone gives Chase an incredibly high floor, and he’s already shown that he’s more than capable of turning it into high-end production. As long as he stays healthy, there’s no reason to anticipate any less production anytime soon. And with Joe Burrow expected to return at full strength, Chase could be in for yet another big season.

Derrick Henry, Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry (22) runs for a first down during the third quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For running backs, however, Derrick Henry ( #14 ADP, #9 among RBs ) is the gold standard for fantasy production.

In three of the last four seasons, Henry has led NFL backs in some statistical category. In 2024, it was touchdowns (16 total), whereas 2023 and 2022 saw him lead the league in rushing attempts (280 and 349). Even more impressive, he’s finished as a top-10 PPR running back in every season he’s been healthy since 2018.

DERRICK HENRY HOUSE CALL!



DETvsBAL on ESPN/ABC

Stream on @NFLPlus and ESPN App pic.twitter.com/4AqqvLgJYt — NFL (@NFL) September 23, 2025

So, to say that Henry is beyond reliable is somehow an understatement. Even with age, he’s continued to show that he can hang with the league’s best. His combination of volume, scoring, and consistency gives him one of the safest floors at the position, making him a top target for fantasy managers looking to solidify their rushing room.

Besides, if you were told you could draft a near-guaranteed top-10 running back outside of the first round, would you really pass that up?

Jared Goff, Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff claps during warm-ups ahead of the Cleveland Browns game at Ford Field in Detroit. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Though some wouldn’t expect it, Jared Goff ( #126 ADP, #16 among QBs ) has been an incredibly sturdy quarterback for fantasy owners in recent years.

Goff has averaged at least 17 points per game in every season since 2023, and he’s averaged 16 in all but one season since 2019. That level of consistency is hard to find, especially for a quarterback being drafted outside of the top 15 at his position.

And while Goff may not offer the rushing upside of some of the league’s elite quarterbacks, his volume and efficiency give him an unbelievably safe floor. Detroit had the eighth-most passing attempts across the league last season, and he plays in one of the league’s most quarterback-friendly offenses. Not to mention his vast choice of weapons, Goff has everything he needs to produce through the air.

If you’re a manager waiting until the later rounds to draft your signal-caller, Goff is a near-perfect option.

Davante Adams, Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates after a touchdown in the first half against the Indianapolis Colts at SoFi Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Yes, Davante Adams ( #55 ADP, #24 among WRs ) is about to turn 34 years old. But until he shows signs of decline, there’s no logical reason to overlook him.

In perhaps the most eye-popping stat of this entire article, Adams has averaged at least 15 fantasy points per game in every season since his 2015 sophomore season. That type of consistent production is almost unheard of.

Stafford to Davante Adams for a 44-yard Rams TD!



LARvsPHI on FOX/FOX Onehttps://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/YNrW8z6C2a — NFL (@NFL) September 21, 2025

And in case you missed the news, Adams led the NFL in touchdown receptions yet again last season. In fact, he’s led the league in that category in three of the last eight seasons. That comes on high volume, too. Adams has seen no less than 114 targets per season since 2015, which is arguably just as absurd.

That elite combination of volume and touchdown consistency is exactly what makes Adams so safe, even as he begins to age. And while he may not be the player he was at his peak, his track record suggests that he still has plenty of production left in the tank.