Alvin Kamara Headlines Fantasy Football Veterans on the Hot Seat in 2026

Father Time comes ringing for every player, no matter if they like it or not.

There comes a point in every NFL career where production begins to slip, and younger talent starts closing the gap. And suddenly, that role that was once secure becomes anything but safe. That uncertainty can be costly in the world of fantasy football, as drafting on past production instead of the future can quickly sink a team’s potential.

While these three veterans still hold proven resumes, their fantasy relevance could end up vanishing in 2026.

Jacoby Brissett, Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) looks to throw downfield against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half at SoFi Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jacoby Brissett ( #191 ADP, #28 among QBs ) took the mantle of Arizona’s starting QB last season after Kyler Murray went down with a season-ending foot injury. How long he holds that position, however, is its own separate question.

Brissett took over for the Cardinals in Week 6 of 2025 and lugged his squad to a disappointing 3-14 record. Furthermore, during his tenure, Arizona went just 1-11. Yet, despite appearing in just 14 games, he was able to finish the season as fantasy’s QB16 . He would total 3,366 passing yards, 23 touchdowns, and eight interceptions.

This offseason, the Cardinals began taking steps toward a life after Brissett. The team signed journeyman Gardner Minshew II to a one-year deal, then later secured rookie QB Carson Beck in the third round of this year’s draft. Just weeks later, Brissett began a holdout for QB1 money, and while he did eventually receive such, it’s nothing Arizona can’t live without.

Minshew, and especially Beck, both pose as threats to Brissett’s starting job if the Cardinals once again get off on the wrong foot. With that in mind, fantasy managers should look to avoid their current starter as much as possible, as they may only get a few weeks of production out of him.

Calvin Ridley, Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Calvin Ridley (0) takes the field against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half at Nissan Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ever since Calvin Ridley ( #170 ADP, #64 among WRs ) got to Tennessee, it’s been an uphill battle. It’s going to get even worse in 2026.

The veteran wideout signed a 4-year deal with the Titans back in 2024, and to put it lightly, it’s proven to be a questionable contract. He logged 64 receptions for 1,017 yards and four touchdowns in 2024, which caused many to think he could be a serviceable fantasy option for the foreseeable future. Then in 2025 , he caught just 17 passes and appeared in just seven games.

This offseason, Tennessee decided it had enough of Ridley’s inconsistency and completely overhauled its receiving room. They added Wan’Dale Robinson in free agency, then drafted the highly regarded Carnell Tate with the fourth overall pick in the 2026 Draft. As a result, Ridley has more than likely been pushed to WR3 on the Titans’ depth chart. And barring a sudden resurgence in year three with the team, that fact will likely remain by season’s end.

Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) carries the ball against the Buffalo Bills in the third quarter at Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Many thought that Alvin Kamara ( #133 ADP, #48 among RBs ) would finally find a new home this offseason. Instead, he restructured his contract to stay with the Saints through 2026. His fantasy stock, unfortunately, will take a massive hit because of this.

Kamara appeared in an injury-plagued 11 games for New Orleans last season , totaling 471 yards on the ground and an additional 186 through the air. More notably, however, he posted career lows in both touchdowns and targets. As a result, the Saints began to look elsewhere for solutions at running back.

This offseason, New Orleans signed former Jaguar Travis Etienne Jr. to a 4-year, $48 million contract that will keep him with the team for the foreseeable future. And as a result, he will immediately handcuff Kamara’s overall production. Furthermore, there’s a strong chance that the team will rush via committee, as hinted at by Head Coach Kellen Moore:

“[Alvin’s] certainly on the roster and part of that running back room. We feel like there's ways that you can manipulate all those guys and put them in plenty of situations,” said Moore at the NFL’s owners meetings. “Look at our season last year, look at probably just about every NFL season — plenty of running backs play. We feel fortunate that we were able to acquire Travis in free agency, but there's still a lot of work to be had out there."

So, to say the least, Kamara should see an even more limited role in 2026. While that may be great news for New Orleans’ offensive plans, it bodes horribly for fantasy managers.