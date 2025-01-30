Arch Manning Announces New NIL Deal with Red Bull
Social media was sent into a frenzy on Thursday after a NIL deal between Texas quarterback Arch Manning and the popular energy drink Red Bull was announced on Instagram.
With Longhorns starting signal-caller Quinn Ewers headed to the NFL next season, Manning is poised take over in 2025 in Austin.
In the post on Instagram, Red Bull was the first to comment under the post, “target locked, wiiings secured @archmanning.”
Manning, who has a $6.6 million NIL Valuation per On3, will likely be the face of college football next season.
The dual-threat gunslinger threw for 969 yards and nine touchdowns while adding 115 yards and four touchdowns on the ground in limited action last season after redshirting his freshman season.
College football fans will not have to wait long to witness Manning’s talents on full display next season as Texas is slated for a College Football Playoff rematch with defending National champion Ohio State. The Longhorns will look to get revenge on the club that ended their title hopes this season when they head into Columbus for a road showdown with the Buckeyes on August 30.
The legacy talent, who many experts believe will be the No. 1 prospect when he opts to head to the NFL, will have fantasy football managers fighting for the opportunity to land the next dominant fantasy signal-caller in both dynasty and redraft leagues.
After watching the success of Jayden Daniels and Bo Nix this past season, it will likely require high draft capital to land Manning ‘when’ he officially decides to play on Sundays.
