Ashton Jeanty Headlines 3 Must-Draft Fantasy Football Breakout Running Backs in 2026

Nobody wins their fantasy league by following yesterday’s trend.

Popular running backs will fly off draft boards early, but the true gems are often found just outside of the spotlight. Opportunity is everything in the backfield, and the players who manage to finally get their chance often have a strong possibility of becoming fantasy football’s next big name. The key isn’t chasing past production; it’s knowing who will produce next.

Whether it’s a rising young talent or a veteran with a new opportunity, these four running backs have the talent and situations needed to break out in 2026.

Bhayshul Tuten, Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten (33) runs the ball against the New York Jets at EverBank Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The fantasy hype behind Bhayshul Tuten ( #47 ADP, #23 among RBs ) is through the roof, and it’s not hard to understand why.

With Travis Etienne officially out of the picture, Tuten is shaping up to be the clear front man in Jacksonville’s backfield. And while a finger injury kept him limited for a large chunk of last season, that doesn’t mean he didn't show promise. Tuten logged five touchdowns on just 83 carries last season, showcasing the explosive playmaking ability that makes him such an interesting fantasy prospect.

Most notably, however, is Tuten’s productivity with a high volume of touches. In Week 11 last season, he marked a season-high 15 rushing attempts, and despite seeing his largest workload of the year, he remained incredibly efficient. He would finish the game averaging nearly 5 yards per carry, while tacking on an additional touchdown. Now, with Etienne’s 260 vacated touches up for grabs, Tuten has everything needed to make the league from sleeper to breakout.

Jadarian Price, Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks running back Jadarian Price (8) catches a pass during the first training camp at Virginia Mason Athletic Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jadarian Price ( #79 ADP, #33 among RBs ) has yet to take an NFL snap, but his fantasy buzz is already making rounds.

The Seahawks selected Price with the final pick of the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, making him the second Notre Dame back selected on day one. However, his fantasy outlook is arguably better than his Irish counterpart, Jeremiah Love. Price enters a Seattle backfield now without Super Bowl LX MVP Kenneth Walker III, with his vacated 221 rushes and 36 targets now up for grabs. And while Zach Charbonnet will likely fight for those too, don’t count out Price just yet.

During his time at Notre Dame, Price averaged an impressive six yards per carry over the course of three seasons. More importantly, that efficiency came on a notable sample size, with him logging 280 attempts across his collegiate career. And now, with the Seahawks having the fourth-easiest schedule for running backs, Price enters a dream situation for early fantasy production.

As long as Seattle can carve out a role for him early, Price could quickly become one of the NFL’s most exciting fantasy breakouts.

Ashton Jeanty, Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) enters the field before the game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Most people were high on Ashton Jeanty ( #9 ADP, #6 among RBs ) last season, but he failed to live up to expectations. That shouldn’t be the case in 2026.

Jeanty finished as RB11 in PPR leagues last season, sitting behind rushers such as Travis Etienne and Kyren Williams. But that result requires context. The Raiders had, according to Pro Football Focus, the worst -ranked offensive line in all of football last season. On top of that, he had very little help around him, with Geno Smith’s only real additional weapon being Brock Bowers. With that being said, Jeanty’s production actually begins to look somewhat impressive.

Since that point, Las Vegas has completely overhauled its offense. They retooled their offensive line through the addition of center Tyler Linderbaum, and also brought in quarterbacks Kirk Cousins and Fernando Mendoza to provide much-needed stability under center. So, unlike last season, Jeanty should no longer be expected to carry the load by himself. As a result, defenses will instead be forced to respect the entire offense, giving Jeanty plenty of favorable opportunities to showcase the unique skill set that made him such a coveted prospect