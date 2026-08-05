Bijan Robinson vs. Ja’Marr Chase: Breaking Down the Ultimate 2026 Fantasy Football Decision

Most fantasy football drafts begin with the same question: should you select a running back or a wide receiver first?

This year, the first round puts that question to the test between two superstars: Ja’Marr Chase and Bijan Robinson. Chase has developed a reputation as fantasy’s ideal wideout, whereas Robinson has quickly emerged as one of the league’s best bell-cow backs. Both hold league-winning potential, but managers will only be able to select one when they inevitably have to make a decision.

So, who should fantasy managers prioritize in this year’s draft: Bijan Robinson or Ja’Marr Chase?

Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson (7) runs the ball against the Los Angeles Rams in the third quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bijan Robinson ( #2 ADP, #2 among RBs ) has quickly emerged as fantasy football royalty in recent years.

Atlanta’s star back finished as the runner-up for the PPR running back crown last season, with 21.8 fantasy points per game, placing him just behind Christian McCaffrey. Although he narrowly missed out on the RB1 finish, Robinson has still established himself as one of fantasy’s safest options, posting a top-10 back PPR finish in every season of his career.

Furthermore, Robinson isn’t just an elite rusher. He hauled in 79 of his 103 targets for 820 receiving yards last season, and those numbers align with the role he’s held in Atlanta across his tenure. He’s averaged 87 targets per year throughout his career, and with Tyler Allgeier now in Arizona, there’s a strong case that his workload could grow even more. Tack on that head coach Kevin Stefanski has historically run a running back-friendly passing offense, and his outlook is unquestionably appealing.

BREAKING: Falcons and RB Bijan Robinson agree to terms on 3-year extension worth up to $75M, including $51M guaranteed, making him the highest-paid RB in NFL history. (via @AdamSchefter, @RapSheet) pic.twitter.com/1xYt8PLoyb — NFL (@NFL) August 4, 2026

This offseason, the Falcons doubled down on Robinson, signing him to a three-year extension that cements his place as a franchise cornerstone. However, he isn’t without fantasy concerns. The star rusher is still to figure out who his starting quarterback is, with Tua Tagovailoa and Michael Penix Jr. fighting for the job. Furthermore, neither is exactly an appealing option for Robinson’s stock, as opposing defenses may stack the box to force Atlanta to pass.

Additionally, Robinson will have an uphill battle in securing fantasy production, with Atlanta having the 26th-easiest schedule across the NFL for running backs. So while Robinson is shaping up for a career year in terms of usage, the production side remains in question.

Ja’Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) runs for yards after the catch against the Cleveland Browns during the first quarter at Paycor Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Simply put, Ja’Marr Chase ( #3 ADP, #1 among WRs ) is the definition of consistent fantasy football wide receiver production.

Chase finished as the PPR WR4 last season, hauling in 125 of his 185 targets for 1,412 yards and eight touchdowns. However, his production extends far beyond last year. Across his five NFL seasons, he’s recorded three top-5 PPR finishes, including a WR1 overall campaign in 202 4. To top it all off, Chase has never finished lower than WR11, making him the undisputed most consistent fantasy wide receiver in football.

Another aspect of Chase’s outlook that benefits him immensely is his unreal target share. He averages an unbelievable 167 targets per season, with his lowest of 128 coming in his rookie year. That kind of volume gives him one of the highest weekly floors in fantasy football, while also still providing league-winning upside. And as long as Joe Burrow remains under center, there’s little reason to think that should change.

Ironically, the biggest detriment to Chase’s case is that there are more elite wideouts available than running backs. The Bengals are slated to have the 10th-easiest schedule in the league for wideouts, which should only help his chances of maintaining elite production. However, the depth at receiver makes it easier to find comparable production later in drafts, while a three-down rusher like Robinson becomes harder to find each year.

Still, his value at his position is beyond question.

Bijan Robinson vs. Ja'Marr Chase Fantasy Football Verdict

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson (7) carries the ball during the second half of a game between the Carolina Panthers and the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of America Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If you’re one of the managers forced to choose between these two in this year’s draft, we sincerely sympathize with you. But if forced to choose, Robinson has to be the correct call.

This decision ultimately comes down to the player pool, as Robinson’s upside is simply harder to replicate. Elite wide receivers are more plentiful than true workhorse backs in the modern era, and finding a player who can dominate touches while also demanding a high number of targets is incredibly rare. That volume should also have a solid chance of overriding the tough competition he is scheduled to face.

Chase is still one of fantasy football’s safest stars, and managers who select him over Robinson should still feel beyond content with their decision. But when the margin between two elite players is this thin, positional scarcity becomes a major factor.

Robinson, in a tight one, takes this round.