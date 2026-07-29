Broncos Fantasy Football Depth Chart Debate: RJ Harvey vs. J.K. Dobbins

For the past few seasons in the NFL, the Denver Broncos backfield has not had a main guy. They have had a multi-RB system, and it seems that will likely be the case in 2026 with J.K. Dobbins and RJ Harvey slated to get their fair share of carries and overall usage. With that, here is a breakdown of who is better to have in fantasy football this season between Dobbins and Harvey.

J.K Dobbins

Sep 7, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos running back J.K. Dobbins (27) after the game at Empower Field at Mile High. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the 2025 season with the Broncos in 10 games, Dobbins rushed for 772 yards and had four TDs. Through that stretch, in nine out of the 10 games he played, he got at least 14 carries. Dobbins was well on his way to putting up the best statistics he has had in his NFL career until he suffered a major injury, hence why he only logged 10 games. Against the Las Vegas Raiders, he suffered a Lisfranc foot injury.

In the 2026 offseason, Dobbins has been active for the Broncos. He has been a full participant at training camp and has no injury status. However, while this is a good sign, Dobbins, at 27 years old and with his injury history over his career, it would not be surprising if Denver limited his role in 2026 compared to how he was used in 2025. That still being a real possibility even if they have him as their listed RB1 over Harvey going into Week 1 of the regular season.

ESPN in PPR fantasy formats for the 2026 season has Dobbins ranked as RB35

RJ Harvey

Jan 4, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos running back RJ Harvey (12) runs with the ball during the game against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half at Empower Field at Mile High. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Second-year RB for the Broncos, Harvey, had some good moments in his rookie season in 2025, but fantasy managers who had Harvey were definitely left wanting more. He rushed for 540 yards and 12 total TDs. One skill that Harvey has at a higher level than Dobbins is his pass catching. Last season, he had 356 receiving yards while Dobbins had just 37 receiving yards.

Harvey, also with the injury to Dobbins, did have a stretch of games where he acted as the team’s RB1. In these outings, his production was underwhelming. In six out of these seven games, Harvey got 11 more carries, but the most rushing yards he produced was 65 against the Green Bay Packers. In that contest, he also logged his most amount of touts out the seven games with 19.

ESPN in PPR fantasy formats going into the 2026 season has Harvey ranked as RB36.

Final Verdict

When it comes to who is the better fantasy option between Harvey and Dobbins in 2026, Harvey is the clear better player to have. Despite some struggles running the ball in 2025, Harvey’s receiving upside over Dobbins weighs heavily in him holding more value. Also, Dobbins' injury history compared to Harvey's makes him a better choice.

Dobbins is still a solid RB to pick up in late rounds in fantasy drafts, but his road to being a serviceable starter in fantasy feels extremely TD-dependent, while Harvey can get there in more ways.

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