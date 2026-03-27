Cavaliers, Warriors, And 1 Other Potential Landing Spots For LeBron James in 2027

LeBron James is now at the point in his career where every season he plays will bring up the question, " Is it his last? The thought is a valid one to bring up. James is 41 years old. Only a handful of NBA players have played into their 40s, but no one has come close to playing at the level James has in the following age range.

James, this year for the Lakers, is averaging 21.0 PPG, 6.0 RPG, and 6.9 APG.

In the offseason before the 2025-2026 season, many thought James could decline his player option and opt to play with a new team. That ended up not being the case as James picked up his one-year player option, and pushed his name into free agency to the upcoming offseason, and despite his age, with the production he has had as shown above, teams will be interested. James can likely choose where he wants to go out of most of the 30 NBA teams, but here are three teams that seem like likely fits for the 22-time All-Star.

LeBron James Signs With Cleveland Cavaliers

Jan 28, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) brings the ball up court in the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Arena. | David Richard-Imagn Images

Out of all the potential landing spots, James rejoining the team that drafted him is the most likely. For what has been one of the best careers in the NBA, James ending his career where it all started makes too much sense, if next is to be his last.

If he were to sign with the Cavaliers, his role with the current construction of their roster would be interesting. The Cavs have multiple stars and borderline star players throughout their roster: James Harden, Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen. All four of these players are also under contract to play through the 2026-2027 season with Cleveland. That gives Cleveland not a whole lot of money to work with if they were to hold onto all of these players.

Harden does have a player option for the 2026-2027 season, which people think he will decline to sign a new contract with Cleveland

If James did somehow get plugged in with all of these players, with the Cavaliers finding a way to make the money work, all of his averages, points, rebounds, and assists would take a hit.

LeBron James Signs With Miami Heat

Mar 19, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) defends Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) during second half at Kaseya Center. | Isabella Frias-Imagn Images

The Heat were rumored to be big game hunters during this year’s NBA trade deadline, as they were said to be in pursuit of Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo. But they, like many other teams, were left empty-handed trying to trade for the two-time MVP.

With the Heat showing their hand of going for a star, if they fail in the Antetokounmpo sweepstakes again, if there are any in the summer, a pivot to James makes some sense. It certainly does not bring the long-term championship window that Antetokounmpo would, but it opens it. They could likely have room to bring in James on an intriguing contract, especially with guard Terry Rozier being off their books–Rozier was making, on average, $24,064,674 per season.

James, with the current rendition of the Heat, would likely see his stats rise. They do not have a ball-dominant star like the Cavs have with Donovan Mitchell. Center Bam Adebayo certainly can play that role at times, but he has shown in his career that he does not need to. Because of this, James’ averages would see a tick up, making him more valuable for fantasy basketball in the 2026-2027 season than he is currently.

LeBron James Signs With Golden State Warriors

Dec 25, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (left) and Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (right) talk before the game at Chase Center. | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

James has mentioned wanting to play with Stephen Curry, so although James playing with the Warriors may be a crazy thought at first, it very well could happen. The Warriors in the past were rumored to try to trade for James, and with where Curry is in his own career, nothing should be off the table in order to try to generate a championship-level team.

James' current averages playing alongside Curry should not take a hit, and could even see an increase. With Jimmy Butler likely missing significant time next season for the ACL season-ending injury he had this season, James would be the number two scoring option for Golden State. They currently have versatile center Kristaps Porzingis, who they acquired from the Atlanta Hawks at the trade deadline, but so far, things have not worked out. His contract expires after this season, and barring any miracle title run, the Warriors should not resign him. If Porzingis does not return, that opens up even more opportunity for James to put up big numbers with the Warriors.

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