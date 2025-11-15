Chris Godwin Ruled Out For Week 11, Buccaneers Sleeper WR To Sustain Expanded Role
The injury-riddled Tampa Bay Buccaneers are entering Week 11 atop the NFC South, gearing up for a trip north to take on the Buffalo Bills. Tampa Bay has endured injuries to key contributors on the offensive side of the ball, with starters Emeka Egbuka, Mike Evans, Bucky Irving and Chris Godwin each missing time this season.
On Friday afternoon, Tampa Bay officially ruled Godwin out for its Week 11 showdown in Buffalo, marking the veteran wideout’s eighth absence of the season. Godwin has dealt with a lingering fibula issue throughout the first half of the season, coming off a season-ending injury in 2024.
Godwin last suited up on Oct. 5, hauling in three passes during the Buccaneers’ narrow win over the Seattle Seahawks in Week 5. Over two games this season, the former Pro Bowler has hauled in six catches for 52 yards, struggling to muster consistent production amid his lingering fibula problem.
The Buccaneers will also be without star running back Bucky Irving, who is dealing with shoulder and ankle issues. The second-year back has suited up in four games this season and is set to miss his sixth straight game. Here is a fantasy football outlook on the remainder of Tampa Bay’s offense, following the news of Godwin’s Week 11 absence:
Sleeper WR To Remain In Expanded Role Amid Chris Godwin’s Absence
Injuries throughout the offense opened the door for early production from Egbuka. The rookie sensation opened the season with 20.0 PPR points or more in three of his first five games, eclipsing 12.5 points in each of his non-qualifying games. His production wavered from Weeks 6 to 8 as he dealt with a hamstring injury, but Egbuka re-emerged with a 23.5-point outing in Week 10. The rookie wideout remains a must-start option as the premier weapon in Tampa Bay’s passing game.
Behind Egbuka, fellow rookie wideout Tez Johnson has emerged as a sought-after sleeper option in fantasy, eclipsing 15.0 PPR points in two of his first four starts. Entering Week 11, Johnson ranks fourth among Buccaneers pass-catchers in receiving yards, stepping up in a vastly expanded role. The seventh-round rookie has also offered valuable touchdown production, hauling in four scoring catches through eight games, which ranks second among Tampa’s offense, only to Egbuka.
In the backfield, Rachaad White is slated to remain in an expanded role in his own regard, taking over as the RB1 in wake of Irving’s extended absence. Despite inconsistent production, he’s recorded several notable weeks in fantasy this season, racking up double-digit scoring margins in four of his nine games so far this season.
The offense’s biggest star, Baker Mayfield, has emerged as an MVP hopeful through 10 weeks, entering Week 11 ranked as QB11 in fantasy, coming off a 22.9-point performance last weekend. Despite the unit’s injuries, the Buccaneers’ offense features no shortage of start candidates for Week 11 of fantasy football.