How Chris Kreider Trade Potentially Impacts His Fantasy Hockey Value
It's officially the end of an era.
He's largely taken a back seat to other stars such as Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin in the Metropolitan Division. Then when the younger generation arrived, Jack Hughes and Alexis Lafreniere were arguably more in the public's eye.
But New York Rangers forward Chris Kreider left a huge impression on the franchise and fantasy managers for more than a decade. Now, he will head west.
The Rangers agreed to trade Kreider to the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday night. New York will also send a 2025 fourth-round pick to Anaheim in exchange for forward Carey Terrance and a 2025 third-rounder.
The Rangers agreed to trade the 34-year-old after he spent 13 seasons with the organization. In 883 games, Kreider scored 326 goals and 582 points. He averaged 201 shots on net, 17 power-play points and 53 penalty minutes per 82 games.
At Madison Square Garden, Kreider may be best remembered for his playoff heroics. Kreider was part of a young, balanced skating core that, along with goaltender Henrik Lundqvist, led the Rangers to a Stanley Cup Finals appearance in 2014. During those playoffs, Kreider posted five goals and 13 points.
The following postseason, Kreider was second on the team with seven postseason goals during the organization's trip back to the Eastern Conference Finals.
In 2022, Kreider was tied for the team lead in playoff goals with 10. But as they did in 2015, the Rangers lost to the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Eastern Conference Finals that season.
Kreider's best regular season also came in 2021-22 when he tallied 52 goals and 77 points in 81 games. He led the league with 26 power-play goals and 11 game-winning markers.
Kreider never had a point-per-game season in New York, but he reached 75 points twice. He scored at least 35 goals three times and registered ten 20-goal seasons.
Behind only eight assists in 2024-25, Kreider had a disappointing fantasy performance last season. But Kreider received 92 fewer minutes on the power play this past season than 2023-24. The Rangers also took a significant step back as a team overall, which likely explains Kreider's lack of helpers.
Yet, he still scored 22 goals. Since the NHL regular season resumed after COVID-19, Kreider has scored 149 goals in 310 games with a 16.8% shooting percentage.
In other words, Kreider can still shoot the puck. His shooting percentage was slightly below his career average in 2024-25 but not by much (14.5% versus 15.1%).
Kreider doesn't step into a great situation with Anaheim. His new linemates might not elevate his value at all.
But with his shooting ability, Kreider is still a 25-goal candidate in 2025-26. Maybe he will receive more time on the power play too, giving him higher upside and an opportunity to contribute in another category.
Goal scoring never goes out of style. Fantasy managers looking for that in the middle rounds next season should still target Kreider even with him wearing a different sweater.