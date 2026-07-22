For running backs, one of the biggest tells of future fantasy success lies in their offensive line.

Even the league’s most talented players can struggle behind inconsistent blocking, while a great line can turn average runners into fantasy paydays. Strong play in the trenches can create consistent rushing lanes, extend drives, and ultimately make life easier for those who run between them. And sometimes, that’s all it takes for an overlooked back to become a fantasy star.

If you’re looking for running backs with the best opportunity to exceed expectations in 2026, start with these players behind the league’s top offensive lines.

Omarion Hampton, Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles Chargers running back Omarion Hampton (8) runs for a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles in the first half at SoFi Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fantasy managers are already betting big that Omarion Hampton ( #12 ADP, #9 among RBs ) will take a major leap in 2026.

Despite appearing in just nine games during his rookie season for the Chargers, Hampton still flashed his potential with 545 rushing yards, 32 receptions, and four touchdowns. However, an ankle injury suffered in Week 5 significantly hurt his production. Before the injury, Hampton averaged 16 fantasy points per game through Week 4; afterward, he hit the 20s just once for the remainder of the season.

It’s also important to note that some of Hampton’s best linemen were virtually nonexistent for the 2025 season. Rashawn Slater missed the entire season due to a torn patellar tendon, and Joe Alt appeared in just six games before multiple ankle injuries derailed his season.

For 2026, however, the outlook is far more promising. Both Hampton and Los Angeles’s offensive line should return to full strength, which will immediately revitalize the Chargers’ rushing game. The addition of Mike McDaniel as offensive coordinator will only enhance that potential, as his zone-based scheme is notorious for giving running backs plenty of room to run.

A healthy offensive line could unlock Hampton’s full potential this season, giving fantasy managers the breakout season they’re banking on.

Bucky Irving, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving (7) celebrates after a touchdown during the second half against the Arizona Cardinals at Raymond James Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bucky Irving ( #22 ADP, #14 among RBs ), like Hampton, suffered from a myriad of injuries in 2025.

The Buccaneers were completely decimated by health issues last season, forcing their offensive line to cycle through an unbelievable nine different starting combinations. Guards Cody Mauch and Ben Bredeson both suffered season-ending injuries, while right tackle Luke Goedeke also missed several games due to foot troubles. And somehow, despite all the moving parts, Irving still managed to average almost 14 points per game.

The Buccaneers will enter 2026 with a significantly healthier offensive line, giving Irving a much stronger foundation than his sophomore season. Additionally, the departure of Mike Evans opens up even more opportunities in Tampa Bay’s offense, potentially resulting in a larger workload for Irving on both the ground and in the air.

If Irving does rebound in his third NFL season, it should not come as a surprise.

D’Andre Swift, Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift (4) scores a touchdown during the first quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Soldier Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Great offensive lines can do wonders for a running back’s career. D’Andre Swift (#49 ADP, #25 among RBs) was a prime example of that last season.

Behind Chicago’s third-ranked offensive line by PFF, Swift saw career highs in rushing yards, touchdowns, and first downs in 2025. That elite blocking played a major role in his highlight season, creating consistent rushing lanes that allowed Swift to maximize his abilities despite splitting carries with Kyle Monangai. And looking forward to 2026, that recipe isn’t expected to change.

Chicago should enter this season with a completely healthy line, which should keep the best version of Swift available to fantasy managers. And while he may have to give up some carries to Monangai, it’s hard to deny the miracles the Bears’ offensive line has done for both of them so far.