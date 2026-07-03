Deebo Samuel, Joe Mixon, And 2 Other NFL Free Agents With Fantasy Football Upside

Although the free agency window for the NFL opened over three months ago their are still some players who are unsigned and could have a decent season in fantasy football if they were to get picked up. Here are three free agents who could do just that, and at the very least are names fantasy managers should know as we get closer to the 2026 NFL season.

Deebo Samuel

Dec 7, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. (1) takes the field to practice before the game at U.S. Bank Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In his lone season not a part of the San Francisco 49ers organization, WR Deebo Samuel fared pretty well. He had 72 receptions for 727 yards and five touchdowns. That game-breaking speed that fans have become accustomed to seeing with Samuel in his career with the 49ers still showed up at times with the Washington Commanders. He had five plays go for over 30 yards. Although he is on the backend of his career, he is still a player to take a late-round swing on if he gets signed by a team with minimal WR depth.

Stefon Diggs

New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs (8) celebrates after a play during a game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium, Dec 28, 2025, East Rutherford, NJ, USA. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Out of all the players still available in free agency, WR Stefon Diggs has the highest chance to be a fantasy-relevant player in the 2026 season. In the 2025 season with the New England Patriots, he had 1,014 receiving yards on 85 receptions and also had four touchdowns. In PPR fantasy football formats, he finished as WR24.

Diggs, if signed to the right organization, still can play the role of WR1, although at this point in his NFL career, he does seem more in line to play the role of WR2.

Jonnu Smith

Dec 28, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Jonnu Smith (81) warms up before the game against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

TE for the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2025 season, Jonnu Smith, had a down season in fantasy football. He logged 38 receptions for 222 receiving yards and two touchdowns. While Smith found himself as an unplayable fantasy option in 2025, he is still someone fantasy managers should be aware of.

Some of the lull in Smith's production in Pittsburgh can be attributed to the system they ran. Game in and out, they used four TEs: Smith, Pat Friermuth, Cameron Heyward, and Darnell Washington. In a new situation, Smith could outperform what he did in fantasy in 2025 dramatically. For the Miami Dolphins in 2024, Smith had 88 receptions for 884 receiving yards and eight TDS–all marks were career highs. In fantasy football PPR formats in 2024, Smith ended the season as TE4.

Joe Mixon

Houston Texans running back Joe Mixon (28) celebrates after scoring a touchdown Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, during a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

At one point in time, free agent RB Joe Mixon was a lock to go off fantasy draft boards within the first two rounds. Now he could be a late-round value RB in fantasy football, especially with him currently being unsigned. Mixon, at 29 years old, feels like he still has some good football ahead of him.

Mixon, with the Houston Texans, missed all of last season with a foot injury. He suffered that injury in the 2025 offseason. So, with a long time to recover, although he may not be able to reach the same level he played at in 2024 with the Texans, there should be optimism that he could play somewhat close to it. Mixon in 2024 rushed for 1,016 rushing yards, had 309 receiving yards, and a total of 12 TDs.

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