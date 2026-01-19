Kenneth Walker III and Kyren Williams Among Divisional Round Fantasy Winners

The Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs delivered some amazing fantasy results for those still playing in pools, DFS, and other formats. With only eight teams playing, the winners were easier to spot.

Let us see who stood out for all the positive reasons.

Kenneth Walker III - Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks running back helped pave the way as Kenneth Walker III not only scored three touchdowns but topped the 100 yard plateau. Walker III ended up with 116 yards on just 19 carries. He added 29 yards on three receptions as well. The resounding 41-6 Seattle win came at the expense of the San Francisco 49ers.

San Francisco was a wounded team in so many ways. From losing George Kittle to several important players on the defensive side of the ball, the 49ers faced an uphill battle. Give Seattle a ton of credit for establishing the run early. Once the Seahawks took the lead, Seattle ran with the ball. By the end of the first quarter, the game was 17-0 and it was pretty much over.

Seattle did not exactly set offensive records. However, the Seahawks ran 33 times overall for 175 yards. That is an average of 5.3 yards per carry. Also, Kenneth Walker III and company held on to the football. There was not a single turnover while the Seahawks' defense forced three San Francisco miscues.

Walker smashed past 30 fantasy points (35.5) from a fantasy perspective. Defense wins championships? Sure. Running backs win fantasy pools. If pools had a bonus for yardage, owners cashed in there too.

Kyren Williams -- Los Angeles Rams

In a game where both teams combined to run the ball a whopping 70 times, a running back had to be the most prolific fantasy producer. Enter Kyren Williams. The Los Angeles Rams' running back had 87 yards on the ground (21 carries). He added four receptions for 30 yards too.

Williams was able to get to the outside just enough including on his five yard scamper for a score in the fourth quarter. The running back had the Chicago defense fooled thinking he would go inside. His second touchdown placed Williams into some pretty elite company.

Kyren Williams is the fifth RB in franchise history to rush for 2 TDs in a postseason game, joining Eric Dickerson, Marshall Faulk, CJ Anderson and Dick Hoerner. pic.twitter.com/pTzjmnzZGR — Los Angeles Rams PR (@TheLARamsPR) January 19, 2026

With snow showers and frigid temperatures, Williams showed he was a man for all seasons. He grinded out the tough yards and was able to use his quick burst to good use. The third Seattle and Los Angeles clash on Sunday should produce fireworks.

Bo Nix -- Denver Broncos

This is a controversial choice but Bo Nix threw for 279 yards through the air and three touchdowns. He added 29 rushing yards on 12 carries. Unfortunately, Nix did not truly get to celebrate his triumph over Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills.

A broken ankle will keep Nix out for the rest of the postseason. Thankfully, he will be fine for summer training camp. Some asked about Josh Allen in this spot but four miscues (two interceptions and two fumbles lost) was just enough to make a difference. It allowed Nix to sneak into this spot. Drake Maye had four fumbles himself and three total turnovers.

The irony is that Nix held on to the football. It is something you will hear a lot until the NFL postseason ends.

