Driveline Reborn: Jordan Walker’s Breakout Is Finally Here

Walker came into majors with a winning 2022 AA resume (.295/105/21/72/23 over 499 at-bats), where his approach (strikeout rate – 22.1% and walk rate – 10.9%) was slightly better than the league average. His bat backed up at AAA (.257/53/13/58/8 over 471 at-bats).

Jordan Walker, St. Louis Cardinals (NFBC ADP – 322)

Walker has 947 at-bats of experience with St. Louis, leading to a .240 batting average with 107 runs, 27 home runs, 112 RBIs, and 18 steals. His stats, prorated to 550 at-bats, came to 62 runs, 16 home runs, 65 RBIs, and 10 steals. His strikeout rate regressed each year in the majors (22.4%, 28.1%, and 31.8%) while having a below-par walk rate (7.3%).

His average hit rate (1.423) moved to a much weaker level last season. Walker pushed his exit velocity (92.3) and hard-hit rate (50.0%) to a much better area. His quest for more loft led to more flyballs over the past two seasons (42.2% and 38.2%), but weakness in his line drive rate (6.9% and 13.9%). Walker comes off a three-year low with his HR/FB rate (6.6% - 10.7% in his career.

Fantasy Outlook: Over the winter, Walker went to Driveline to work on regaining his approach. With more line drives, his batting average should improve to a neutral floor at a minimum. His stats in the majors aren’t far off the league average for a fantasy player, especially with a better approach.

Based on his talent and work over the winter, Walker looks poised to have a breakout season. I expect him to move to third in the Cardinals’ batting order, putting him on a path for a .270/80/20/80/15 season.

