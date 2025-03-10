Fantasy Baseball: Boston Red Sox Studs, Breakout, and Sleepers
The Red Sox are on the verge of having one of the best offenses in major league baseball. They have a foundation of veteran bats, supported by multiple young rising stars at the top of their farm system.
In this story:
5 of 6
Sleeper: Ceddanne Rafaela, Boston Red Sox
Rafaela had his AAA development year in Boston last year, suggesting a much better season in 2025. His minor league resume paints a higher picture of power and stolen bases while offering a free-swinging approach. His defense is a huge plus, and he also saw time a 2B (5), 3B (4), and shortstop (82) last year. The Red Sox gave him 500 of his 544 at-bats (91.9%) in the eighth and ninth slots in their batting order, which lowers his ceiling in runs and RBIs.
Rafaela ranked 72nd in FPGscore (-0.15) for hitters in 2024. Sneaky cheat at shortstop with the tools to be a .270/80/20/75/30 hitter in his sophomore campaign, making Rafaela an excellent target based on his price point (114th hitter drafted in early-March).
Published |Modified