Fantasy Football 2026 Running Back Rankings: Should You Draft Saquon Barkley or Chase Brown?

The fantasy debate between Saquon Barkley and Chase Brown is an interesting one.

On one side is Barkley, one of the NFL’s premier household backs who has spent years holding up to first-round expectations. On the other hand, Brown, who is regularly highly-regarded in fantasy circles, has yet to fully flesh out league-wide dominance. That’s where the decision gets tricky for fantasy managers.

What should draftees prioritize: Barkley’s impeccable resume, or Brown’s claim to fantasy fame?

Chase Brown, Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals running back Chase Brown (30) runs 57 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter during a Week 14 NFL game against the Indianapolis Colts. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Chase Brown ( #17 ADP, #11 among RBs ) is arguably better known for his fantasy production than his NFL output.

Cincinnati’s lead back has become a familiar name in drafts in recent years, finishing as a top ten running back in each season since 2023. Even more impressive, he has done so despite regular offensive instability, producing behind both a battered line and quarterback.

Brown had a slow start to his 2025 campaign, where he averaged just a mere 6.3 fantasy points per outing through Week 5. From that point forward, however, it was night and day. In the remaining 12 games of the season, he doubled his production to an average of 15.2 points per game. This turnaround ultimately helped him finish the season as fantasy’s RB7 .

Looking towards this season, Brown will have a trickier slate than in previous years. The Bengals’ primary rusher is set to face one of the league’s toughest lineups in 2026, drawing the 28th-easiest schedule for running backs with matchups against defenses like the Ravens, Chiefs, and Steelers. And with an offensive line that ranked 28th last year by Pro Football Focus, Brown may not have the same margin for error if he has another slow start to this season.

Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) runs past Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland (26) at Lincoln Financial Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Most people could have predicted Saquon Barkley ( #13 ADP, #7 among RBs ) would regress from his historic 2024 form. However, 2025 wasn’t a complete disappointment.

Barkley registered 280 attempts for 1,140 yards and 7 touchdowns with an additional 50 targets last season, which, while not great for his standards, is still a solid season. Averaging 14.5 PPR points per outing, he finished the season as fantasy football’s RB14 . However, his step back in performance requires some major context.

Barkley (and his offense as a whole) suffered from a wide range of issues in 2025, mostly stemming from injury and drama concerns. Center Cam Jurgens played the entire season with a herniated disc in his back, while future Hall-of-Fame Tackle Lane Johnson missed the final 8 games of the season due to a foot injury. This immediately showed in Barkley’s production, as he notched two games with under 7 fantasy points during Johnson’s absence. Philadelphia’s saga with wideout A.J. Brown should also be noted, as the team sought to feed him the ball whenever possible to avoid further public scrutiny.

2026, however, looks to be a much different story. Philadelphia’s offensive line is expected to return at full strength, and Brown has since been shipped off to New England. Furthermore, the Eagles installed a new offensive coordinator in Sean Mannion, who is expected to diversify both Barkley’s usage and the offense as a whole. Top it off with the third-easiest schedule for running backs in 2026, and all signs point to Barkley having a bounce-back year.

Saquon Barkley v. Chase Brown Fantasy Football Verdict

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) against the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Although Chase Brown is typically a name you want to cherish in fantasy football, this round ultimately goes to Saquon Barkley.

Cincinnati made no real effort to help Brown this offseason, and an inconsistent line and difficult schedule will make for immediate tough sledding. And if injuries begin to pile up, he will once again be forced to play from behind in terms of fantasy production.

Barkley, meanwhile, has an extremely optimistic outlook for 2026. His offense is expected to return at full strength, and a revamped receiving core and playbook should only help his case. It’s also almost impossible to ignore the extremely favorable schedule he has been given.

This matchup, ultimately, goes in favor of Barkley.