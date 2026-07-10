Fantasy Football Depth Chart Battle: Shedeur Sanders vs. Deshaun Watson

There is still uncertainty about who will be the starting QB for the Cleveland Browns at the beginning of the 2026 NFL season. The two leading candidates for that job, though, are clear. It is between veteran QB Deshaun Watson and second-year QB Shedeur Sanders. Here is an evaluation of who has more fantasy football potential between the two.

Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson throws at the Browns OTA in Berea on May 27, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Watson missed all of last season due to a ruptured Achilles tendon he had in the 2024 season. Through the three seasons he played for the Browns, the most games Watson has played in a single season for the Browns were seven. Even in the brief time he has spent on the field as Cleveland’s starting quarterback, he has not been good. He has a 19-12 TD-to-INT ratio in 19 total games. In these contests, he has averaged 177.1 passing yards per game. With all these woes, the only reason he is likely in the discussion to be the Browns' starting QB is because of the player he once was with the Houston Texans.

Watson’s last season with the Texans in 2020, he threw for 4,823 passing yards and had a 30-7 TD -to-INT ratio. Shades of that player have yet to show up in significant stretches in Cleveland. Though having hopeful thinking the addition of rookie WRs KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston could help Watson improve his play in the 2026 season.

Shedeur Sanders

Shedeur Sanders at the Browns OTA camp in Berea on May 20, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The path to being in contention for a starting QB job in the NFL for Sander has been a wild one. Nevertheless, he made it here, and he has every reason to be in talks to be the Browns' starting QB. Between him and Dillon Gabriel, despite overall struggling in his rookie season, Sanders definitely showed he has more potential.

Sanders, in eight games, threw for 1,400 yards and had a 7-10 TD-to-INT ratio. His best single outing was against the #1 overall pick of the 2025 NFL Draft, Cam Ward, and the Tennessee Titans. He threw for 364 yards and three TDs–both season highs.

Sanders may very well end up with the starting job, but to keep it for the entirety of the season, his decision-making needs to improve in order for him to maintain the starting QB job.

Final Verdict

When it comes to who has a higher fantasy football ceiling between Sanders and Watson, Sanders has the greater potential. Watson is just too far removed from a notable season to put any sort of stock in him for fantasy football, even if he is named the starter. Sanders, on the other hand, with his gunslinging playstyle and a better WR group around him, has breakout fantasy potential if he starts. He is worth taking a flyer on in late rounds of fantasy drafts. He is also a QB to stream week to week. He is definitely not an answer for a team's QB1 position in fantasy, no matter how high some fantasy managers may be on him for his second year in the NFL.

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