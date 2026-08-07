Fantasy Football Depth Chart Debate: Carson Beck vs. Jacoby Brissett

After the Hall of Fame Game, Arizona Cardinals QB Carson Beck, with an outstanding performance, made a real advance in the conversation about whether or not he is ready for the NFL right now. However, even with the promise he displayed, he will likely be Arizona's backup to start the season behind veteran signal-caller Jacoby Brissett. With that, here is a breakdown of which QB holds more fantasy football value in the 2026 NFL season.

Carson Beck

Jul 23, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Beck (19) during training camp at State Farm Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the major knocks on Beck coming into the NFL was his decision-making. In the past two college football seasons, he has had some shaky moments that led to errant throws or interceptions. Against the Carolina Panthers in the first preseason game of 2026, he showed no signs of that knock.

Beck against Carolina went 15-19 with 188 passing yards and a 1-0 TD-INT ratio.

The Cardinals, despite coming off a 3-14 season, have one of the best skill-position groups of players in the league: Jeremiah Love, Michael Wilson, Marvin Harrison Jr., and Trey McBride. That alone will help Beck with his transition from a college QB to a pro.

ESPN has Beck ranked as QB37 going into the 2026 season.

Jacoby Brissett

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett speaks with the press during training camp at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on July 26, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Brissett, after an interesting standoff to get a deal done in the offseason, finally agreed with Arizona on a contract. He signed a one-year deal worth up to 21$ million with incentives. Brissett statistically was an upgrade when the Cardinals opted to bench long-time starter Kyler Murray in 2025.

Last season, in 14 games, Brissett threw for 3,366 yards and had a 23-8 TD-INT ratio. He finished as QB16 in fantasy football and was tied for appearing in the fewest games of the QBs ranked above him. Going into the 2026 season, ESPN has him ranked as QB30. Fantasy managers looking to add a second QB to their roster should go after Brissett. If he is still available in the last couple of rounds of fantasy drafts, picking him up is a great idea. His potential in fantasy that of a top-15 QB.

Arizona Cardinals Schedule Outlook

The Cardinals have one of the most difficult schedules in the NFL, but that necessarily is not a bad thing. It can actually be seen as a positive. If the Cardinals are trailing, that often results in their game plan featuring a heavy passing attack, which would up the fantasy potential of whoever is starting at QB for Arizona. Last year is a prime example of that. Arizona ranked first in the NFL in 2025 for the most passing attempts per game, 38.2.

NFL Writer for Sports Illustrated, Mike Kadlick, has Arizona ranked first amongst teams with the most difficult schedules for 2026.

Final Verdict

When it comes to who is more valuable in fantasy football for the 2026 season between Brissett and Beck, Brissett is. He has the potential to significantly outperform from where his ADP is.

Beck is a player to hold off on using any fantasy draft stock on. For dynasty leagues as of now, he is a decent pickup. But he still needs to prove more outside of a good performance in a preseason game.

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