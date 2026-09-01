Fantasy Football Early-Round Running Back Debate: Omarion Hampton vs. Chase Brown

Nailing the early picks in your fantasy football drafts is crucial to having success in leagues. Once Jahmyr Gibbs and Bijan Robinson are off the board, Omarion Hampton and Chase Brown are running backs to consider in the early rounds.

Between Hampton and Brown, which running back should you target in 2026?

All stats used in this article are from Sumer Sports unless stated otherwise. The average draft position (ADP) for each player in this article is from FantasyPros’ real-time ADP for half-PPR leagues.

The Case for Omarion Hampton

Los Angeles Chargers running back Omarion Hampton (8) during minicamp at The Bolt. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

FantasyPros’ Real-Time ADP: 16.4 (RB11)

As a rookie in 2025, Hampton rushed for 545 yards and 4 rushing touchdowns on 124 carries, while he also caught 32 passes for 192 yards and 1 touchdown. In terms of fantasy football, Hampton was the RB15 in fantasy points per game in half-PPR formats (13.3).

Hampton suffered an ankle fracture in Week 5 that forced him to miss eight games, and he managed to record 21-plus fantasy points twice before being sidelined. Among RBs with 100-plus rush attempts in 2025, Hampton posted the 16th-most EPA/rush (-0.01) and 17th-highest rushing success rate (43.6%).

Entering the 2026 NFL season, Hampton is the starting back for a Los Angeles Chargers squad that now has Mike McDaniel calling plays. Although it’s tough to envision Hampton having the same receiving role as De’Von Achane, Achane was the RB5 in fantasy points per game (18.1) last season in McDaniel’s offense.

The Case for Chase Brown

FantasyPros’ Real-Time ADP: 14.6 (RB8)

There’s no doubt the Cincinnati Bengals’ offense is centered around Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase, and Tee Higgins. While Cincy’s aerial attack is one of the most lethal units in the league, Brown shouldn’t be overlooked.

During the 2025 campaign, Brown set career-best marks in total touches (301), scrimmage yards (1,456), and total touchdowns (11). As a result, Brown concluded last season as the RB8 in fantasy points per game (14.6).

#Bengals RB Chase Brown is a key all-around weapon, and his role is only getting bigger.



"They will lean on him at times. ... It's like, 'Hey, you're gonna play 99% of the snaps, and we're gonna lean on you in pass protection, receiving, and running the ball.' And he's been a… https://t.co/77n7HFe2Yy pic.twitter.com/QSMY3m1QVt — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 10, 2026

What makes Brown such a valuable commodity in fantasy football is his receiving role, as he logged the fifth-most receptions (69), sixth-most receiving yards (437), and third-most receiving touchdowns (5) among RBs in 2025. Besides Brown having no clear competition for touches behind him on the Bengals’ depth chart, it also helps that Burrow is willing to target RBs in the passing game.

The Final Verdict: Draft Hampton or Brown?

Hampton and Brown are both featured in above-average offensive environments and have top-tier quarterbacks (Justin Herbert and Joe Burrow).

For Hampton, there is certainly a path for him to emerge as an RB1 in 2026, especially if he handles the bulk of the passing-down work for the Chargers. Keaton Mitchell and Kimani Vidal could command some touches in Los Angeles’ offense, as well.

Meanwhile, Brown only has veteran Samaje Perine and Tahj Brooks to fend off for touches in 2026. Brown also has a clear path to a receiving role in the Bengals’ offense, even with Chase and Higgins combining for a large target share.

While both backs are targets of mine early in fantasy football drafts ahead of Week 1, I’d give the slight edge to Brown due to his role and situation being cleaner than Hampton's.