Fantasy Football Impact: Chuba Hubbard, Rico Dowdle to Split Carries for Panthers
Rico Dowdle has been a revelation in the NFL over the past couple weeks. Sure, his two matchups may have been ultra easy (Dolphins, Cowboys), but output is output. Dowdle had 200 yards in back-to-back games and that is impressive no matter who your opponent is. This run of excellence has earned him respect and now, the Panthers expect to split their backfield with Chuba Hubbard due back this Sunday.
Fantasy Football Impact
Prior to the injury of Hubbard, this backfield was a 3:2 split in favor of Hubbard. That is exactly what the expectation was coming into the season. The newly extended Hubbard would be the lead back and Dowdle would be the dynamic, third down back with pass-catching ability.
Once Hubbard went down injured, Dowdle went to be the RB1 over the past two weeks of the Fantasy Football season. This earns him a much deserved increase in workload.
The Panthers are 4th in the NFL in rushing yards per game. Now, let's be honest, this is likely above their true capability. The last two weeks were outliers and they will not rush for the output that they had. However, they are still a top-10 rushing team in the league. If this backfield is a true 50/50 (which surely will get skewed as the weeks go on, but in either direction), each running back should have 60+ Yards per Game. That makes team each weekly starts.
This news does hugely discount Hubbard. During draft season, Hubbard commanded an ADP of RB19. This was with his expected load of 60-70%. If he is dipping down, Hubbard likely trends more towards borderline RB2-FLEX range.
Dowdle is the winner in this battle. He was largely undrafted in Fantasy Football. For that matter, you probably picked up the best waiver wire addition of the entire year. Dowdle will remain also with RB2-FLEX value, but that is a bargain for the price paid.
Stock Watch
Chuba Hubbard ranks around RB25-30 overall, fluctuating week by week. He will be still mostly startable, depending on league size and roster construction.
Rico Dowdle is ranked around the same with a risker outlook, but higher upside, especially in the receiving game. He is also mostly startable given the matchup.
Dave Canales announced today that they will make changes to their backfield. With Hubbard coming back, the two will split carries.
This can be evaluated as a volatile move. Recency bias is a thing and we do not know who really is the better back. History would honestly say that it is Hubbard, but perhaps Dowdle just fits this scheme and is truly better than Hubbard.
I would imagine that the Panthers run with the hot-hand over the next few weeks. Whoever gives them the better chance to win will command more carries. If I invested in either running back, I would still rather be with Hubbard.