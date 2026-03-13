Fantasy Football Impact: Kyler Murray Signs One-Year Deal With Minnesota Vikings

The JJ McCarthy era in Minnesota seems like it may already have seen its last breath. The Vikings, after watching their 2024 starter, Sam Darnold, hoist the Lombardi Trophy, are again adding a veteran starting option at QB. That QB being Kyler Murray from the Arizona Cardinals. He officially signed with the Vikings March. 12 on a one-year deal for $1.3 million.

Kyler Murray Minnesota Vikings Outlook

Nov 3, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) warms up before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

In 2025, Murray started just five games for the Cardinals. He averaged 192.4 passing yards per game, threw six touchdowns, three interceptions, and had a QBR of 47.2 (career-low). Murray went 2-3 in these games, losing all of the last three. The Cardinals ultimately decided to go with Jacoby Brissett as their starter later in the season.

Brissett went 2-10 in his start, but did play better than Murray significantly statistically. He averaged 280.5 passing yards per game, threw 23 TDs and eight INTs, and had a QBR of 41.2.

Murray, despite his stats this past season, should still get his opportunity to start in 2026 with Minnesota. For one, he signed a one-year deal. With this, the Vikings, in taking a player who once showed potential of being one of the best QBs in the NFL, it would be surprising if they did not give Murray at least one opportunity as their starting signal caller. They made this move to help solve their poor play and inconsistencies at QB last season. And these problems took place mainly while Murray's competition for the starting job, McCarthy, was under center.

So when the opportunity inevitably comes for Murray to start, will he perform? That, of course, remains to be seen. In helping his chances, though, he has a top-five WR as a teammate, Justin Jefferson.

Fantasy Impact if Kyler Murray Starts For Minnesota

Jan 4, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) looks on against the Green Bay Packers during the third quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. | Matt Blewett-Imagn Images

Murray in Minnesota will have arguably the best weapon he has had in his career in Jefferson. However, there is a real concern about whether Murray can amplify Jefferson's play, given his last couple of seasons in Arizona.

Early in Murray’s career, while playing with WR DeAndre Hopkins in 2020, he showcased that he could help a top-end WR be successful. In that season, Hopkins had 1,407 receiving yards with six TDs. But looking at how he played with WR Marvin Harrison Jr., a former #2 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, brings forward the worry that Jefferson could have another down season in fantasy football.

Harrison Jr., in his first two seasons in the NFL, has had underwhelming production for where the bar was set for him as a player. In 2024, he had 885 receiving yards in 17 games, and in 2025, in 12 games, he had 608 yards.

The one positive that Murray has over McCarthy is proof, although not recent, that he can help contribute to a big season statistically for a premium WR. With this, Jefferson’s fantasy value ahead of 2026 sees a slight rise. And given where Minnesota's pass game was last season, ranking fourth in fewest passing yards per game (166.7), the level of play Murray has displayed in the past gives all other pass-catching options on the Vikings a slight rise in their fantasy stocks as well.

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