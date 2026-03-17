Fantasy Football Impact on Titans' Offense After Restructuring Calvin Ridley's Deal

The Tennessee Titans’ young roster and rebuilding outlook made Calvin Ridley’s future with the team uncertain. After the Titans signed Wan’Dale Robinson at the start of free agency, it seemed more likely that Robinson would take over the WR1 role and that Ridley would find a new home for the 2026 season. However, the two sides agreed to a restructured contract over the weekend, keeping Ridley in Tennessee for the upcoming season. Let’s take a look at the Titans’ offense in 2026 and how this move could affect the fantasy football outlook.

The Titans and WR Calvin Ridley have agreed to a restructured contract to keep him in Tennessee for the 2026 season, per @TomPelissero



WR1 IS BACK 🤝 pic.twitter.com/bwqN1yDTal — SleeperTitans (@SleeperTitanUp) March 14, 2026

Why the Tennessee Titans Restructured Calvin Ridley

During his time with the Atlanta Falcons and Jacksonville Jaguars, Ridley flashed the potential to be a true WR1 in the league. The Titans took notice of his performance and signed him to a four-year, $92 million deal in 2024. Ridley’s first season in Tennessee was successful, as he hauled in 64 receptions for 1,017 yards and four touchdowns in 17 games. He dealt with injuries during the 2025 season, which limited him to just seven games, where he recorded 36 catches for 303 yards and zero touchdowns.

The Titans wanted to keep Ridley on their roster in 2026, and the wide receiver clearly valued the team enough to restructure his deal to help their salary cap. The restructured contract significantly reduced his cap hit, cutting roughly $11 million. Additionally, the team added performance incentives, giving Ridley a chance to earn the extra pay in the upcoming season. This deal made sense for both sides, as it gave the Titans more payroll flexibility while giving Ridley an opportunity to earn back the reduction through his play on the field.

Fantasy Football Impact on Tennessee Titans

The Titans are projected to be a viable fantasy football offense in the 2026 season. Young quarterback Cam Ward showed flashes of high upside during his rookie year, and he will look to take the next step in his sophomore campaign. Tennessee also has a solid running back duo in Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears, a backfield that can make an impact on the ground and through the air. The new-look receiving corps will feature a 1A/1B duo in Calvin Ridley and Wan'Dale Robinson. With extra cap space and valuable assets in the upcoming NFL Draft, the Titans could add even more weapons to this emerging offense. Keep an eye on this Tennessee squad to make some noise in the 2026 fantasy football season.

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