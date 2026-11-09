Fantasy Football Impact of Puka Nacua Injury on Matthew Stafford & Rams' Passing Attack

Puka Nacua has been the Rams' go-to receiver when he's been healthy this season, and he is an automatic start for fantasy managers.

Nacua suffered a knee injury in the Week 9 win over the Commanders, and he is now expected to go on Injured Reserve.

The #Rams are expected to place WR Puka Nacua on Injured Reserve with MCL and PCL sprains, plus turf toe, coach Sean McVay told reporters. pic.twitter.com/LLWLyGwVMy — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 9, 2026

With the Rams already without Davante Adams, who will lead the offense without Nacua?

WR Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams

Nacua was averaging 24.8 fantasy points in the seven games he had played this season, making him a huge asset for fantasy managers.

Nacua recorded double-digit fantasy point totals in all seven of the games he played, which saw him garner 70 receptions on 93 targets this season.

In addition to his 70 receptions, Nacua scored four receiving touchdowns and one rushing touchdown.

Nacua's snap share against the Commanders in Week 9 was 93% of offensive snaps, which is 7% higher than his season total of 86% of snaps.

No other player in the Rams' wide receiver corps played half of the offensive snaps.

WR Tutu Atwell, Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Tutu Atwell (8) runs off the field against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Atwell is in his sixth season with the Rams, and he has never averaged more than 7.0 fantasy points in a season.

Atwell has become a more regular figure in the Rams' offense with Adams sidelined, playing 47% of the offensive snaps against the Commanders, the second-highest share among wide receivers behind Nacua.

Atwell was targeted five times against the Commanders, but the sixth-year man only recorded two receptions for 16 yards, which saw him earn 3.6 fantasy points for Week 9.

With Adams and Nacua sidelined, Atwell will become one of Matthew Stafford's primary targets, especially downfield. Atwell can be a threat deeper downfield with his explosive speed, but his consistency will need to improve before he becomes a must-start fantasy option.

TE Tyler Higbee, Los Angeles Rams

The Rams are known for using a multi-tight-end system, and Higbee is the biggest threat out of their current tight ends, alongside Colby Parkinson.

Higbee played 80% of the offensive snaps in Week 9, the most among the Rams' tight ends. Higbee is averaging around 70% of the offensive snaps this season, especially with the injuries to all of the Rams' pass-catchers.

Higbee is averaging 6.5 fantasy points this season, which makes him the TE26 and still not a reliable tight end for fantasy managers.

Without Nacua, Higbee has the chance to become a central figure in the Rams' offense, which could help Higbee become a starting tight end.

QB Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

Stafford will likely struggle some without Nacua, making him a risker play for fantasy football managers.

Over his career, when Nacua has played, Stafford has averaged 20.7 fantasy points. Stafford has a passer rating of 98.2 with Nacua on the field.

In addition to his strong passer rating, Stafford has 12,834 yards and 93 touchdowns with Nacua playing.

Without Nacua, Stafford has a passer rating of 92.8 with 1,974 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Stafford will have to use Atwell, alongside Jordan Whittington and Konata Mumpfield as his main wide receivers. He can also use Higbee, Parkinson, Davis Allen, and Max Klare as his tight ends, which is a position that the Rams do like to utilize.

How Will The Rams Fare Without Nacua?

Without Nacua, the Rams are 4-5 all-time, which shows just how important he is to the Rams offense.

Stafford will likely continue to be a top quarterback for fantasy managers, but the other Rams' offensive players are riskier options given how much the Rams target Nacua when he is on the field.