Green Bay Packers’ running back Josh Jacobs has been out of action since injuring his right ring finger in a Week 9 matchup against the New England Patriots, which required surgery.

Although he returned to the practice field on Saturday and Sunday—during the team’s bye weekend—Coach Matt LaFleur is “unlikely to play” Wednesday versus the Los Angeles Rams, according to Rob Demovsky .

That means Kaleb Johnson should once again see a lion’s share of the Packers’ halfback touches. Will that equate to increased fantasy production? Is Johnson worth a start? We investigate.

RB Kaleb Johnson, Green Bay Packers

In the two games since Johnson stepped into the role of RB1 for the Packers (after Jacobs went down), his average carries per game increased from 4.6 to 12 and his average rushing yards per game increased from 17 to 55.

He also scored his only touchdown of the season during that span, helping net him 12.8 fantasy points in Week 9, good for 12th among running backs.

The output is fine, but it’s not exactly gangbusters, likely stemming from the Packers’ identity as a pass-first offense.

The team is bottom-five in the league in most major rushing categories:

Packers' Rushing Attack Ranking Attempts 219 31st Yards per game 67.0 32nd Yards per carry 3.1 T-32nd Touchdowns 6 T-27th Run-to-pass ratio 35.67% to 64.33% 31st

The numbers don’t inspire much confidence that the Packers are on track for a breakout running game, especially given their opponents.

Defense, Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams defensive end Myles Garrett (95) looks on during the fourth quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Rams’ pass defense is elite, allowing 187.7 yards through the air per game (third-fewest in the NFL) and 11 passing touchdowns on the season (fifth-fewest). It would seem, then, that attacking them on the ground is the way to go.

While the Rams do concede 96.8 rushing yards per game, which is middle of the pack, they give up a minuscule 13.6 fantasy points per game to running backs and have allowed just four rushing touchdowns. Both figures are best in the NFL.

Verdict

If the Packers are able to jump out to a lead, they’re more likely to turn to their running game. The absences of Davante Adams and Puka Nacua, the Rams’ deadliest offensive weapons, could help in the time-of-possession battle, although they did just drop 34 points against the Cardinals on Sunday without both of them.

The Rams are rolling, winners of four straight, and it’s difficult to envision them falling far enough behind for the Packers to unlock any kind of juggernaut rushing attack. This feels like it will be a high-scoring, pass-centric affair, so our recommendation is to rely on the fantasy services of someone other than Kaleb Johnson.